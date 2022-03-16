Nina Dobrev wows in unexpected bikini photos during tropical vacation The Vampire Diaries star is on vacation with boyfriend Shaun White

Nina Dobrev stunned her fans by sharing some gorgeous new bikini photos from her tropical vacation with her boyfriend Shaun White.

MORE: Inside Nina Dobrev's sensational Spanish-style Hollywood home

The Vampire Diaries star displayed her toned figure in a tiny white bikini while relaxing at health centre, The Well, in Costa Rica. Posting some before and after images, it was the latter that really surprised as Nina revealed she had smothered her body in clay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nina Dobrev smothers her body in clay during luxury spa visit

The 'before' photo saw the 33-year-old relaxing in a sauna, reclining on a wooden bench with the camera angled to capture her entire body.

The 'after' picture then jumped to Nina proudly standing with her hands on her hips while covered head-to-toe in clay.

Nina looked incredible in her white bikini

All treatments at The Well begin with a purifying ritual at the Casa de Agua which includes an herbal exfoliation and local clay treatment.

READ: Nina Dobrev reveals her health and fitness secrets

READ: Nina Dobrev shares special message for Shaun White

Fans were quick to react to her stunning photos, with one replying: "You're hot." A second said: "SO beautiful." While many others commented with heart-eyes and flame emojis.

Nina covered herself in clay, which is said to improve circulation and relieve aches and joint pain

Nina gave fans vacation-envy by sharing a carousel of photos that showed off the luxury spa, which features a huge, heated pool, breathtaking views, and plush treatment rooms including aromatherapy steam room, sauna, and recovery areas.

The Well describes itself as a "remote wellness escape" that "welcomes guests to reset, rewind and recharge".

Nina gave fans a glimpse inside her luxury wellness break

The website states: "Surrounded by the Talamanca Mountains, we have a deep connection to Mother Earth, Pachamama. Each treatment, program and experience is an homage to her and the bountiful gift of life she gives to all on earth.

"Our integrated holistic approach draws from thousands of years of healing rituals across eight treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy tub, thermal suite, multiple ranchos for outdoor mindful movement classes and an on-property healing garden."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.