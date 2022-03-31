9 best things to do in London in April: Bottomless brunch, theatre tickets and bank holiday fun

Spring has officially arrived in London, and the delight of lighter evenings, warmer weather and April sunshine is getting us excited for the Easter bank holiday.

Is your social schedule looking a little lacklustre? Has your date night inspiration dried up? Have you exhausted all avenues of what do to in London? We've compiled a list of the ultimate things to do in the city that are guaranteed to make you fall in love with London.

Whether you're into fine dining with a view of London's skyline, or visiting a drag and waffles bottomless brunch is more up your street - we have got you covered. Read on to discover the very best things to do in London for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers.

Best things to do in London

Don't miss the blossoms in London's park

There's nothing quite like spring in the city. Watching the pastel pink blossom start to bloom over the weeks of March and April might not sound like a thrilling activity, but trust us when we say there really is no better way to explore London than on foot. London is stunning in spring, and crisp April days can be spent rambling through the city's best parks.

Why not try Richmond Park for your chance to spot deer? Or take the family through Regent's park for a glimpse at the animals in London Zoo. Stroll through Kensington Gardens, one of the most glorious royal parks in the capital, or soak up the sunset in Battersea Park at dusk.

Kickstart the weekend in style

Dear Grace is London's newest stylish neighbourhood bar and eatery serving the creative campus of White City Place. During the week it offers a stylish refuge for the people who live, work and pass through White City; but on Saturday they turn the volume up a notch. The bar has launched its new House of Brunch experience - a vibrant and vivacious way to kickstart the weekend, celebrating the city's passion for bottomless brunching. With DJs, live vocalists, sax and dancers, House of Brunch is a one of a kind party in White City.

Book a table here, deargracelondon.co.uk

Eat fresh udon noodles at London's favourite Japanese restaurant

To celebrate Cherry Blossom Season, running until 26th April, London's eclectic Japanese restaurant Marugame Udon will be bringing Japan’s most loved celebration overseas with London’s very first co-created cherry blossom tree and limited-edition Cherry soft serve. While dining on delicious noodles, slurping on salty broths and tucking into crispy tempura, Marugame Udon will be offering a chance for diners to take part in the celebration transforming their Liverpool Street kitchen into a sea of pink blossoms.

Diners will be given their very own do-it-yourself origami blossom and will be encouraged to write their message of hope to the wishing tree.

Play the planet's favourite board game in the West End

Monopoly Lifesized has been brought to life! This interactive edition features four different massive Monopoly boards complete with themed challenge rooms, community chest games, a lifesized jail and your favourite tokens in a landmark Central London site. Monopoly Lifesized combines all your favourite board game elements with state-of-the-art interactive game play, immersive theatre, and entertainment technology. For 80 minutes, players of all ages can feel the thrill of trying to stage a heist in Mayfair, compete against a clock to build some of London's iconic buildings, solve a baffling murder mystery or step into the world of codebreakers. It is an unmissable and totally unique experience.

Book here, monopolylifesized.com

Get your bake on at The Big London Bake experience

Calling all Great British Bake Off fans! The Big London Bake experience is the perfect way to spend a Sunday in April (and hone in those post-lockdown baking skills). Here, you'll don your finest aprons and take to your baking station to whip up some classic recipes, all while sipping on Bakewell-Tini’s, Apple Pie, Lemon Meringue cocktails, plus much more from the all-new Cake Bar.

For more information, visit www.thebigbakes.com

Enjoy a two-course dinner and The Phantom of the Opera

The mesmerising and unforgettable The Phantom of the Opera has returned to its home, Her Majesty’s Theatre, and is now celebrating its 35th anniversary in London’s West End. Experience the thrill of the West End’s most haunting love story, starring double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. Guests can visit Brumus Restaurant for a two-course dinner and glass of sparkling wine before taking their seats in Her Majesty’s Theatre, on the doorstep of Haymarket Hotel.

Available Monday – Friday. From £87.50 per person including a 2 course set menu with a glass of sparkling wine and tickets to the show.

To book, visit www.firmdalehotels.com/hotels/london/haymarket-hotel/

Enjoy a royal-themed afternoon tea and 'Lilibet' cocktail

Have a special afternoon tea at Covent Garden Hotel served at Brasserie Max or in the Drawing Room with a celebratory menu attributed to the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Guests can toast to the special occasion with a glass of Rathfinny Classic Cuvée or a ‘Lilibet’ cocktail whilst a selection of tea sandwiches are served including traditional favourites such as coronation chicken as well as smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels. Guests will enjoy a choice of quality teas and speciality infusions whilst sweet treats such as Pimm’s cheesecake and Victoria sponge follow.

All in addition to homemade scones with clotted cream and preserves. £35 per person or £48 per person with a ‘Lilibet’ cocktail or a glass of Rathfinny Classic Cuvée, Sussex 2016.

Bottomless prosecco, waffles, and drag anyone?

That’s right, for all you waffle-lovers out there, every Saturday the Queen Of Hoxton is opening its doors for their very own Drag & Waffles Bottomless Brunch! With 2.5 hours of bottomless prosecco followed by your choice of sweet or savoury waffles (whichever tickles your fancy), sashay down the glitter runway with your drag host all whilst taking part in fully loaded lip-syncs, outrageous games, and musical bingo for a brunch truly like no other in town!

To book, visit queenofhoxton.com/brunch/

Celebrate Summer with Après way

In March, HELLO! attended the launch of Haugen’s Rooftop Terrace in Stratford and it's safe to say we were impressed. With tasty cocktails and a yummy raclette on offer, this is definitely your perfect summer destination. Not forgetting the amazing rooftop views which will give your Instagram feed the perfect refresh!

Taking its inspiration from Alpine dining, Haugen is an Aprés-Ski dream. Situated in Stratford between the Olympic park and Westfield shopping centre, the venue includes a cocktail bar with outdoor terrace and a rooftop bar with views of Stratford and the Olympic Park. Not to mention the grab and go deli counter downstairs.

More information can be found at: https://www.haugen-restaurant.com/

