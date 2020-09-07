Salma Hayek wows with stunning beach selfie during family holiday The Frida actress has been in Greece with her family over the past few weeks

Salma Hayek is having the most wonderful time abroad during her family holiday in Greece, and has been sharing some beautiful pictures from her travels on social media.

Most recently, the Frida actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie while on the beach. The sea was visible from the reflection in Salma's sunglasses in the close-up shot, which was captioned: "Contemplating new horizons Contemplando nuevos horizontes."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Your beauty is out of this world," while another wrote: "You stay so young!" A third added: "You look fantastic!"

Salma has been in Greece over the past few weeks, joined by husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina.

While Valentina is rarely pictured on her mum's social media account, the pre-teen recently featured in a photo that Salma shared to help encourage her followers to look after the environment.

The star was one of the many celebrities who took part in the Vote like a Madre campaign, which saw the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba share photos of themselves giving a pinky promise to their children to help protect their future.

In the caption, Salma wrote: "It is in my maternal instinct to dream for my children the best future I can possibly give them, but with the worsening of environmental conditions, I worry what kind of world my children and my grandchildren will inherit.

"Stand with me in the fight against climate change. Let’s make a pinky promise to our children to do our best for the environment and #VoteLikeAMadre November 3rd."

Salma also had a reason to celebrate during her getaway last week, as she turned 54. To mark the special occasion, the Hollywood star shared a stunning swimsuit selfie, featuring her posing in a black, halter-neck swimsuit, teamed with a sarong and wide-brimmed hat.

Other pictures from her trip so far have included a sweet snapshot of Salma and Francois-Henri kissing through their face masks while sitting outside in a restaurant.

The actress also posted a photo of herself eating breakfast in a bikini, and footage of herself dancing to Greek music.

