Top 10 musicals to see in London 2022: Wicked, The Lion King, Six and more…

Nothing lifts the spirits like a musical – and London has an extensive array of shows to offer. From family feel goods like The Lion King and Matilda, to historical extravaganzas such as Les Miserables and Hamilton, there is a musical for everyone in the creative city.

Whether you are after something to do on a drizzly day, an extra special gift for a loved one or simply a lively evening out, going to see a musical will tick all the boxes.

From The Emerald City to The Kit Kat Club, Salt Lake City to the African savanna and more, keep scrolling to discover which worlds you can be whisked away to within the theatre.

The Lion King – Lyceum Theatre

A classic family favourite, The Lion King is a visual feast for both children and adults. Get lost in Elton John’s hypnotic tunes that we all know and love, in addition to the radiant backdrop of sunset-soaked African vistas and sculptural animal costumes.

Tickets start from £28. To book, visit todaytix.com

Six – Vaudeville Theatre

The six wives of Henry VIII hit the stage in Six – a show that retells the narratives of the king’s string of spouses through a feminist lens. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six recently scooped up awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design at the Tony Awards – an unsurprisingly feat considering the musical’s infectious energy and punk princess meets monarchical matriarch aesthetic.

Tickets start from £20. To book, visit todaytix.com

Cabaret – Kit Kat Club

Indulge in the decadent undertakings of Berlin’s nightlife and witness the twilight of the Jazz Age unfold in The Kit Kat Club. Life is a cabaret behind the theatre’s doors – where Fra Free will take you on a tempestuous journey marked by hedonism, immorality and rapidly growing political unrest.

Tickets start from £55. To book, visit todaytix.com

Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Lin Manuel Miranda captured the attention of musical-lovers across the globe with this electric sung-and-rapped-through musical. The show retells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through R&B and hip hop tones – and has since received universal acclaim for its score and production.

Tickets start from £79. To book, visit delfontmackintosh.com

Wicked – Apollo Victoria Theatre

Spend one short day in the Emerald City with Elphaba and Glinda by booking a ticket to see Wicked. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked narrates the untold stories of the witches of Oz, from when they met at Shiz University to how Dorothy and her ruby slippers abruptly crashed onto the scene.

Tickets start from £22.50. To book, visit todaytix.com

Book of Mormon – Prince of Wales Theatre

Leave all conservative thoughts at the door when taking you seat to witness The Book of Mormon. This fantastically cheeky show is a satirical take on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Follow missionaries Elder Price and Elder Cunningham on their journey from Salt Lake City to Uganda – and marvel at the extraordinary profanity of their wild adventure.

Tickets start from £23. To book, visit todaytix.com

Matilda – Cambridge Theatre

Based on Roald Dahl’s highly acclaimed children’s book, Matilda centres child prodigy Matilda Wormwood and details the struggles she faces at home and at school. This gleeful stage adaptation is set to get you on your feet, make you laugh and make you cry with its punchy score and anarchic attitude.

Tickets start from £23. To book, visit todaytix.com

Mamma Mia – Novello Theatre

Summer wanderlust kicking in? Skip the airport queues and escape to the beaches of Kalokairi with Sophie and Donna and The Dynamos in the West End. Jam packed with toe-tapping tunes, wedding mishaps and unconventional family plotlines, Mamma Mia is a show that will be sure to brighten up your day.

Tickets start from £18. To book, visit todaytix.com

Les Misérables– Sondheim Theatre

Be warned - bring the tissues when planning to see Les Mis. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the show is an epic musical storytelling of hardship in nineteenth century France and wanted convict Jean Valjean. Featuring belters, ballads and some comedic value for light relief, the musical is set against a backdrop of revolution and is a hard-hitting historical tale.

Tickets start from £23. To book, visit todaytix.com

Jersey Boys – Trafalgar Theatre

Jersey Boys is another gripping jukebox musical that details the personal and professional lives of Franki Valli and The Four Seasons. Told through the perspectives of each band member, Jersey Boys is an unparalleled feel-good show boasting a slick narrative, witty dialogue and the catchiest track list in town.

Tickets start from £28. To book, visit todaytix.com

