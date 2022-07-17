Kate Hudson wows in cut-out dress on sun-soaked Italian holiday The actress shared the sweetest snaps with her daughter Rani

Kate Hudson had a total Disney princess moment as she strolled through the streets of Rome in a stunning turquoise dress from Zimmermann on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her sun-soaked city break with three-year-old daughter Rani, the Fablectics founder was the picture of elegance in the stunning 'Jude' beach dress. Complete with a chic sleeveless design, Kate's linen dress was adorned with a ditsy paisley pattern, a fitted bodice with waist-defining cut-outs and a flared midi skirt.

The star styled her glossy blonde hair into an elegant plait, accessorising with cat-eye sunglasses and strappy gladiator sandals to stroll through the city's streets.

Fans were quick to react to Kate's stunning vacation look, rushing to the comments to share the love for her ethereal turquoise dress and adorable mother-daughter posts.

Kate looked incredible in the turquoise blue dress

"I absolutely love that dress & you look beautiful in it!! Italy looks magical, I hope I get to make it there one day. Have fun!!" commented one fan, while another added: "That dress is everything!"

"Your daughter is so cute. And you look so lovely in that dress," another fan gushed, adding a string of heart emojis to their comment.

It's not the first time this month Kate has shared moments from her luxe Italian vacation.

The Almost Famous star shared a gorgeous snap of herself relaxing with one of her close friends as they both styled out a pair of daring bikinis.

Kate and her daughter enjoyed the sights of Rome

The pair had the perfect view of the Italian Rivera, and their bikinis would've been perfect for them to dip into the cool waves as temperatures soared through the roof.

For her trip abroad, Kate's been joined by her three kids, Ryder, Bing, and Rani, along with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and her mother Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell.

