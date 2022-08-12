Lizzo turns up the heat in stunning bikini-clad photos during beach vacation The About Damn Time singer looked amazing

Lizzo had fans doing a double take when she shared some cheeky bikini-clad photos from her beach vacation on Thursday.

The Good As Hell singer looked phenomenal as she frolicked in the sea while wearing a tiny green two-piece that showcased her curves. One photo even gave fans a close-up view of her derriere as she posed with her back to the camera.

Lizzo accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore her hair tied into several braids that fell onto her chest and back.

Many of her followers were left speechless over the images, flooding the comment section of her post with heart and flame emojis. Some were able to string a sentence together, with one writing: "Lizzo, you are the most beautiful and sexiest woman in music history." A second said: "Beautiful times a trillion!"

The singer has been vocal about how much she loves her body as it is and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

Lizzo looked gorgeous in her bikini

In a recent interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

While Lizzo is all about body positivity and silencing her critics, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating.

Lizzo calls herself a 'body icon'

"Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

Back in 2020, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself working out, which she captioned: "Hey. So, I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

