Here's when we can expect the August heatwave and drought to end The weather is expected to take a turn

We've endured a scorching summer in the UK this year, from record-breaking temperature highs, heatstroke woes and now millions of us being hit by hosepipe bans. But when is the heatwave set to end?

As a drought is officially declared in parts of England, BBC Look North in Yorkshire presenter Abbie Dewhurst gave us the lowdown on the sweltering summer of 2022 and find out when the heatwave is set to turn – and it's sooner than you think. Abbie told HELLO!: "Temperatures are going to start to drop off into next week so Monday or Tuesday, depending on where you are in the country is when the current heatwave will end.

"We've then got a much cooler, fresher week with some pretty hefty showers or thunderstorms initially."

It's not all rain and thunderstorms, however, and temperatures are set to climb back up again at the end of August.

"There are some signs to suggest that another spell of hot weather could arrive from the south later in August," Abbie says.

BBC Look North in Yorkshire presenter Abbie Dewhurst gives us the lowdown

She advises: "It's too earlier to say if it will meet the official criteria for a heatwave, where we need three consecutive days of certain temperatures."

The Met Office has issued yellow thunderstorm warnings for much of the UK, beginning in Scotland and Northern Ireland from Sunday afternoon.

A drought was officially declared in parts of the UK

On Friday, a drought was officially declared in several regions of the UK: London, the South West, Southern and Central England and East of England.

This weekend marks the longest period in almost 50 years without rain, with temperatures of 37C forecast this Saturday.

