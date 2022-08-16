Marbella: how to spend two days in Spain’s most luxurious city Check out our travel guide to the gorgeous city of Marbella

A trip to Marbella can mean something different to everyone. For some people, it is a place to bring your youngsters for a holiday of sandcastles, suncream and sea. For others, it is for wellness, with the island teeming with spas and fitness retreats. But for most - and certainly for us during our visit - it is for the party scene. So how do you make the most of a weekend in the glittering Spanish city? Find out here…

Day one: party at Ocean Club

A must-visit destination - and the purpose behind our trip - is the newly refurbished Ocean Club, located in Puerto Banús just a stone’s throw from golden sandy beaches.

The club’s reputation proceeds it, as one of Europe’s most loved beach clubs, the guests expect a luxurious, relaxing visit with upbeat and fun vibes, particularly when the party really gets going, and they are not disappointed. Stepping into the cool club, dotted with cabanas, each with their own champagne bucket while a huge, bright blue lagoon dominates the space, it feels like you have stepped onto a playground for the famous - or at the very least an influencer or two.

This is a day-long activity, trust me. With the venue opening its doors at 11 am and not closing until 9 pm, the club is ready for lunch, dinner, and party - while the rest of the time you are being entertained by dancers and drummers who party around the pool while you can sit there, legs dangling into the water, with a cocktail of your choice. Bliss.

Everything about the club appears to be beautifully thought out, with even the cocktails having a very special story behind them. Two-time Cocktail World Champion Mario Hofferer created a line of bottled cocktails exclusively for the club, which we enjoyed in an ice-filled glass.

As for the food, thank God the saying is no carbs before Marbs. We couldn't resist trying out some of the divine options, including the cheese-drenched Nachos with beef, fillet steak with a mouth-watering peppercorn sauce, and perhaps the most amazing lobster linguine I have ever tried. Our wonderful host, Javier, was audibly thrilled when I ordered it, his favourite thing on the menu. You were right, Javier!

For more information and to book, visit oceanclub.es

For evening: La Sala

If 9pm is much too early for you to hit the hay after a day of sunbathing and cocktails, then it’s time to have a costume change and find somewhere to eat. We adored La Sala Puerto Banus, a brilliant, uptempo eatery teeming with live music and fun - and some great food. We would absolutely recommend the Chateaubriand if you want a special something to share with a friend, beautiful!

To book, visit lasalabanus.com

Day two: Kayaking adventure

What is a weekend trip with at least one activity? Feeling full and well rested after our party day, we headed to the beach for a spot of kayaking in the Mediterranean Sea. Whether kayaking, paddle-boarding or just buying an inflatable and floating is more your thing - it is always worth a dip in that famously beautiful ocean. Just watch out for the super yachts!

For evening: Mamzel

As we discussed whether we had overdressed for a restaurant we had been invited to try out, our taxi driver smirked at us and said, correctly, that we’d clearly never been to Mamzel before. Pulling into the car park - complete with Lamborghinis parked up - I saw what he meant. Mamzel is the ultimate place to visit for dinner in Marbella.

Not only is the cuisine absolutely perfect, among our favourites being the black cod in ramen, beef skirt, tuna tartar and the king crab salad, but the night also turns into magnificent chaos as you are treated to a show before the night becomes an all-singing, all-dancing party until 3 am.

To book, visit mamzelmarbella.com

Where to stay in Marbella

A hotel that will put you right in the middle of the action, Gran Hotel Guadalpin Banus 5* is located just minutes away from the best and brightest clubs and restaurants, meaning that your entire trip can be more or less walking distance. The hotel itself is impressive, with roomy balconies for one to sit in their dressing gown and play a little music before getting ready for a big night out, and a gorgeous pool with a great swim-to bar.

Their breakfast buffet - any night owls who went a little too hard the night before will like to hear - is one of the best I’ve ever been to. Fresh omelettes are being made to request, pancakes, waffles, fruit, fresh pastries and a juice bar are all at your disposal, enjoy.

To book, visit www.granhotelguadalpin.com

