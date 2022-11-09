Travel Black Friday deals 2022: Incredible savings across British Airways, Eurostar, TUI & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday is almost here, taking place this year on Friday 25 November. Hundreds of deals will be dropping throughout the day - and some have already begun, so there's no better time to get ahead. If you're planning a tropical Christmas getaway, a sun-soaked trip abroad or a European city break, the biggest shopping event of the year is the time to grab yourself a saving.

Behold our round up of the biggest discounts, as well as how to spot the best travel deals and what to expect from Skyscanner, Eurostar, Virgin Holidays and more.

How to get the best travel deals on Black Friday 2022

Skyscanner has revealed exactly how you can get the most out of this year’s travel sales and find the very best flights to dream destinations.

1. Search flights by month, not the day

Using Skyscanner's 'cheapest month' feature allows you to search for the cheapest dates across a whole month, ensuring you get the best deal on flights. Travelling at less popular times of day can also reduce flight prices.

2. Be open to new destinations

If you're gunning for a discounted trip to Paris, the chances are so are the rest of the world, and discounted flight deals can sell out quickly. Use the 'Explore Everywhere' feature on Skyscanner to secure the cheapest flights to all locations - and fall in love with somewhere new.

3. Be prepared for the discounts

Set up price alerts for your chosen journey and let Skyscanner notify you when a ticket price drops (or spikes).

Train deals Black Friday 2022

Trainline be launching its Black Friday sale soon - and we're expecting big deals and discounts for your next trip. Last year, they offered a huge 50% off digital railcards, so we have high hopes!

Eurostar deals Black Friday 2022

Eurostar is running flash deals from now until Black Friday, with huge savings across travel for your next city break. Package breaks including Eurostar and hotel stays could save you hundreds on your next glamorous trip.

Discover your favourite city by train

British Airways Black Friday deals 2022

British Airways are yet to release their Black Friday deals, but if the discounts are anything like last year, you'll be able to save up to £300 on BA flights with the airline. Whether you've dreamt of Dubai, a trip to NYC, or crave the idyllic beaches of Barbados, hundreds of discounted flights are expected to be released.

Virgin Atlantic Black Friday deals 2022

We're expecting Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays to offer exceptional deals this Black Friday, with savings across the network including top USA destinations Orlando, New York and LA as well as the Caribbean. The deals are perfect for those looking to embrace new experiences in exciting destinations as travel continues to ease.

Thomas Cook Black Friday deals 2022

Thomas Cook has revealed that they'll be offering up to 40% off on some of their top-selling hotels, with savings on summer holiday hotspots including Greece and Turkey.

TUI package holiday Black Friday deals 2022

Major discounts are expected to drop across many of TUI's package holidays, with deals valid on bookings until April 2023. Get ready to soak up the sunshine with one of TUI's incredible flight deals, with savings of up to £300.

Loveholidays Black Friday deals 2022

Loveholidays offered up to 40% off selected holidays last year, and we're expecting something similar for 2022. You can sign up to their newsletter now for early access to the Black Friday deals when they drop.

Jet2holidays Black Friday deals 2022

Jet2holidays is expected to have some unmissable savings in their Black Friday sale, including £50pp off holidays and an extra saving of £10pp when you book via their app.

