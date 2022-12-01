Inside the royal tour: why Princess Kate and Prince William's luggage is colour-coded It's all planned out

This week sees the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston for their first tour under King Charles' reign.

READ: Why Kate Middleton has to pack black mourning outfit for Boston tour

The royal couple is on the east coast of America in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, and have a jampacked schedule while they're stateside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate's tour style

William and Catherine will of course be travelling with a team, including their private secretaries and Princess Kate's glam squad, and a great deal of planning and preparation will have gone into every detail of the royal tour - including the luggage the royals carry.

READ: Princess Kate and Prince William to reunite with the Sussexes this week?

WOW: Prince William and Princess Kate's dazzling Christmas tree is taller than average house

Stylists must be mindful that the royals' clothes are appropriate for the weather, for the formality of the engagement and if possible, give a nod to the host country.

Members of the royals' entourage are responsible for what luggage is taken on board, what's stored in the hold, and which suitcases go to which hotels or residences.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on their first tour of King Charles' reign

Each item of royal luggage is clearly labelled with the royal's name and where it should be delivered to. It's even colour-coded.

READ: Inside the royal family's poignant first Christmas without the Queen

Blue means it's wanted on the aircraft, green means it's for the hotel, and yellow means it's going to a residence, for example, the British Ambassador's house of the country the royals are visiting.

William and Catherine's tour wardrobes will have been carefully curated

Don't believe us? Scroll down to see all the times the royal family has carried colour-coded luggage.

King Charles' luggage, which was to be on the plane with him

Prince George's luggage was carried off the plane by staff, with his blue tag in sight

Princess Diana's luggage was destined for the residence they were going to

King Charles' trunk was to be sent to his hotel

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.