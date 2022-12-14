Eat your way around Toronto - the latest Michelin status city Did you know, Meghan Markle was a fan of one of these too!

Toronto is one of the most famous cities in North America, famous for its iconic skyline, free-standing CN Tower, not to mention being the home of Toronto Film Festival.

The capital city of Ontario, visitors from all around the world flock to visit this vibrant and exciting multicultural city every year. There's another reason to go on a trip to this now too - as back in September, it was granted Michelin status - and the first Canadian city to become featured in the Michelin Guide.

With so many places to eat and drink at, we have done the hard job for you, and took a trip to some of the best food venues in the city - from Michelin accredited to hidden gems popular with locals. Plus, one of them was Meghan Markle's old favorite hangout - and if it was good enough for her...

Toronto had its first Michelin Star reveal in September

Where to eat in Toronto

Bar Raval

Bar Raval was awarded a Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking by Michelin. This stylish restaurant was once a go-to spot for none other than Meghan Markle when she lived in Toronto, and it's easy to see why she liked it. The menu is forever changing, with popular options right now including the famous tomato bread, fried squash and honey and jamon croquettas.

Eat at the chef's table at The Ritz Carlton

The Ritz Carlton offers a unique dining experience like no other - named Shop Like A Chef, Cook Like A Pro. Joined by a professional chef, guests will be taken on a tour around St Lawrences Market for an interactive shopping experience - buying fresh produce to go back to the hotel's kitchen to cook with.

Once back, take a tour around the private kitchens at the restaurant with a glass of bubbles, enjoy some canapés and watch their meal come to light - which will then be enjoyed as an intimate dinner served at the hotel's special Chef's Table.

Mamajoun, Scarborough

Take a trip away from the city centre and head to Scarborough, where you will be sure to find some hidden food venue gems popular with the locals. Mamajoun is one of them and often has queues of people waiting for their homemade Armenian pizzas, created with an old family recipe.

Reid’s Distillery

Located in Leslieville, Reid's Distillery has a charming backstory, where the founders - whose family is originally from the UK - wanted to create their own take on craft gin after being inspired by their trips to London. Fast forward a few years and the distillery is one of the most stylish places to drink a G&T in the city, with everything from high teas, gin and jazz nights and private events on offer.

Tabule

Situated both in various locations across the city, including trendy Riverside, Tabule offers middle eastern dishes ideal for sharing, all within the most stylish of settings. Be sure to check out their award-winning house-made hummus by chef Rony Goraichy, as well as their fried eggplant and fattush salad.

Salon

Salon is Alo's private dining venue - and if you can book a table, it's well worth a visit. Alo was awarded a Michelin Star for its high-quality cooking, and is incredibly well-known in the city by locals. Those that enter are treated like royalty, and Salon offers multi-course tasting menus in the style of Alo, while also being available to host events such as weddings and cocktail receptions.

Avling Kitchen and Brewery

Avling Kitchen and Brewery is a hip hangout in Leslieville prides itself on its sustainable outlook, suppling locally sourced eats and beers in a colourful and stylish venue. There is even a rooftop farm where all the crops are grown using ecological farming methods. With many experimental beers on offer, farm to table food options and an events space all year around, its a local hot spot well worth a visit.

Where to stay in Toronto

Staying in Toronto is exciting and we recommend being in the hub of it all but while still feeling like you're staying in a home away from home. The Broadview Hotel offers just that. Located just east of downtown, this boutique hotel has 58 rooms with everything you could possibly need, from luxury toiletries to a vinyl record player with a curated collection of records.

The hotel even has its own rooftop bar boasting beautiful views of the city's skyline, and is popular with both guests and locals alike. You will be in the hub of the creative scene in the city here too, with a lot of locals working in the film and TV industry, all while being close to the action downtown.

