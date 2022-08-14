Alex Scott laps up the sunshine in bikini on restful retreat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott left fans seriously envious on Sunday as she lit up Instagram with a series of sun-soaked snaps from her latest luxe getaway.

The One Show presenter lapped up the sunshine as she let her raven hair curl in natural waves, adding beachy braids to complete her beach babe aesthetic. Rocking oversized headphones and fluttery false lashes, the 37-year-old star was a vision of summer as she lay on her front catching rays.

From the clip, Alex appeared to be wearing nothing but her favourite £3,450 Van Cleef & Arpels 'Vintage Alhambra' bracelet. Alex looked to be lounging on a wooden deck as she basked in the sun.

Her video showed a chic cladded cabin with large French doors leading to the sun deck, where she was laying on a plush white cushion.

Alex is enjoying a restful break away in the sun

It's not known where the presenter is seeking some much-needed R&R, though her Instagram depicted a large, crystal clear lake surrounded by greenery and a mountainous setting.

The football star appears to be enjoying some well-deserved time off following her presenting stint covering the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 that saw her former team, the Lionesses, make history as they became victorious in the final.

It's not the first time this month Alex has dazzled fans on Instagram. Just last month, the footballing superstar chose a bold outfit for the launch of her new book titled How (Not To) Be Strong.

She rocked a pair of barely-there shorts that showed off her endless legs, alongside a matching shirt and pair of sunglasses. Alex was beaming as she held the publication up, and her hair looked flawless as it cascaded down past her shoulders.

Alex listened to music and lounged in the sun on holiday

Speaking on her publication back in February, the star said: "I just want to say you have all been so supportive of my journey from football to presenting, Bear Grylls, Strictly and more. I feel the time is right, I want to share more about my life and what's shaped me. I've always shown a strong side, but I'm ready to lower that protective shield.

"Life has taught me showing vulnerability and not hiding flaws can be the bravest thing you can do."

