10 best things to do in London in July to soak up summer in the city

From sun-soaked beer gardens to the best wild swimming spots in London, we've got you covered with the best things to do in the city this month

While June saw the first signs of summer hit the city, July brings around Wimbledon, open-air theatre, music festivals, and dare we say, the official start of Pimm's season?

If you're looking for things to do in London this month, look no further than HELLO!'s guide of the best restaurants, bars, pop up events, family-friendly activities, exhibitions, events and more happening in the capital.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London in July, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers…

Best activities to do in London in July

Level up your social schedule with our recommendations of fun things to do in London this month.

Score a goal at Toca Social Whether you're looking for an impressive date night activity, a perfect post-work social or to hit up your friends at the weekend, Toca Social is guaranteed to be a goal-worthy experience - even if football is not your forté. Located at The O2, Greenwich, Toca Social is the world’s first interactive football experience. The venue hosts interactive pitches suitable for up to 12 players, as well as fantastic food and drinks, foosball tables, arcades, selfie booths and more. To book, visit www.toca.social

Stumble upon The Yards in Covent Garden Next time you find yourself in the heart of London's West End, you won't regret taking a detour and meandering into The Yards. It's an ultra-chic shopping and dining oasis in the heart of Covent Garden, offering an array of unique fashion, beauty and lifestyle shops, and a selection of restaurants. Away from the bustling footfall of Covent Garden's centre, this charming village-like square will make you feel like you've stepped into Diagon Alley - though witchcraft and wizardly is sadly, not included. DON'T MISS Best places for roast dinner in London - the ultimate Sunday lunch guide

Be Italian at Bunga Bunga © Johnny Stephens Ready for a crazy party night unlike any other? Take your friends to the ultimate birthday/hen/stag/summer bash at the brilliant Covent Garden branch for pizza dinner, a dramatic burlesque show packed with musical numbers and, of course, plenty of karaoke to see the night off in style. Ciao! Book tickets at Bunga Bunga, www.bungabunga.com/covent-garden

Luxury things to do in London in July

In need of some TLC? Search the ultimate selection of self-care treats and luxury experiences happening in London this month, from celebrity-approved facials to five-star spa days.

Flawless nails at Townhouse Ever since the Princess of Wales broke royal protocol by sporting a vampy red manicure, we've been lusting over scarlet shades and crimson nails ever since. Townhouse has several locations across London - and is the perfect location to up your nail game and leave with a royal-approved manicure ready for summer. To level up your nail game, book at Townhouse Nails

Pamper yourself at Inanch Celebrity beauty hotspot Inanch, based in London's Fitzrovia, is famed for offering the latest trends in hair. Whether that's extensions/hair botox or Keratin treatments, they are hair loss specialists and also have amazing beauty rooms. They promote regaining and retaining youth in a natural way. From the amazing HydraFacial to collagen-boosting treatments including Skin Pen and Collagen Wave. They also offer DermaLux which is amazing for problem skin and also Hair Spa. Find out more here, www.inanch.com

Afternoon tea at Strand Palace © Hikaru Funnell Chocolate lovers assemble. The Strand Palace hotel has an afternoon tea that’s brimming with choc favourites. Think classic brownies and delightful truffles made with chocolate from the prestigious brand, Love Cocoa. Served with delectable sandwiches and freshly baked scones too. To book, go to strandpalace.co.uk

Best restaurants to visit in London in July

Foodies need not look far to find an array of exciting restaurants and elegant dining spots to level up your next social soirée. Read on to discover what restaurants and bars team HELLO! is loving this month.

Grab some wings Wingstop are 'The Wing Experts' are dedicated to Serving the World Flavour through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans’ choice of 10 bold, distinctive flavours. And they've just opened the most recent restaurant, their 33rd in the UK! Wingstop's signature wings are known for their delicious flavours and seasonings, ranging from classic hot wings to more unique flavours like lemon pepper and mango habanero. The brand has developed a reputation for offering some of the best-tasting wings in the business. While wings are the main attraction at Wingstop, the brand also offers a range of sides, dips, and drinks to complement the main dish. This variety allows customers to create their own customised meals and cater to their individual preferences. Wingstop’s signature sides include seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips. Find out more here, wingstop.co.uk

Enjoy summertime with sushi Feel on top of the world on SUSHISAMBA’s rooftop terrace at Heron Tower. Enjoy a glass of fizz and all of the sushi that your heart desires while taking in the spectacular view - or pop inside for the full dining experience. And, as always, be sure to have your cameras ready for the breathtaking glass elevator taking you to the skies! Make a reservation here, www.sushisamba.com

Clink your glasses at Mrs Riot The fabulous Mrs Riot has nailed two very important things for a night's evening out sipping cocktails and nibbling snacks. 1. It is VERY Insta-friendly and snappable. 2. All of the snack food that comes with your drinks packages (£95 for 2 bottles of Prosecco and 2 bottles of wine, if you’re ready for a party) is absolutely divine. Enjoy! Find out more here, www.mrsriotlondon.com

Unmissable events in London

Discover the latest shows, concerts, exhibitions and more taking over the capital this summer.

Be wowed at A Strange Loop Michael R Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning show has finally popped over from Broadway and has premiered at the Barbican - and it might be the best thing to see all summer. Packed full of originality, pathos and some brilliant tunes, the story follows Usher, a Black, queer man who works as an usher while working on his musical about a Black, queer man who is writing a musical. His fellow cast mates are all members of his intrusive thoughts, from Self-Loathing to Financial sidekicks - and you will be telling all of your friends to go and watch just so you can talk to someone about it! Book tickets for A Strange Loop here, strangeloopmusical.com/tickets