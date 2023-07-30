Mauritius: Inside two of the most-luxury hotels on the royal-favourite Indian Ocean island

Back in the noughties, a young Prince and Princess of Wales spent many a holiday basking in the golden sunsets of Indian Ocean islands.

In their first flush of romance, the then-university lovebirds once travelled to Rodrigues, an island northeast of Mauritius. The emerald-green isle surrounded by undisturbed sea beds is also where Prince William spent his gap year, later writing a 10,000-word dissertation on the island's everchanging coral reefs.

It's not just royalty that adores the tranquil beaches, refined luxury and year-round sunshine in Mauritius. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham and even Beyoncé have been spotted lapping up the island's paradise qualities.

This summer, I became the latest sun-worshipper to jet set to Mauritius in search of pristine beaches, crystal-clear oceans and unrivalled service while staying at two exquisite Sunlife hotels, Long Beach and Sugar Beach. Keep scrolling to discover more...

Inside Long Beach Mauritius

An aerial view of Long Beach, Mauritius

Situated on the easy-going east side of Mauritius is Long Beach, a five-star resort nestled on the immaculate Belle Mare stretch of coastline. Popular with families, this hotel has perfected the balance between ultimate relaxation and unrivalled adventure, with everything from sunrise yoga to paddle safaris on the agenda.

Rooms

Rating: 5/5

© Jean-Bernard Adoue Many rooms at Long Beach offer direct beach access from a private terrace

All 255 rooms at Long Beach have undergone a recent renovation, boasting plush kingsize beds, light and airy suites and postcard-perfect views of the palm tree-lined stretch of golden sands and ocean.

I stayed in the Ocean Front Junior Suite which offered direct access to the beach from my private terrace. First thing in the morning, I'd open up the sliding doors and let the crisp ocean breeze into my room before lounging on the sunbed on my private terrace. With ample wardrobe space, a lavish backlit vanity, a rainfall shower and a large plunge bath, my suite felt like a brighter, fresher home from home.

Food and Drink

Rating: 4/5

Tides is Long Beach's newly-renovated beachfront restaurant

Breakfast at Long Beach is everything you’d expect from an all-inclusive buffet with several offerings from freshly made omelettes to tropical fruits, cereals, Asian cuisine and all the classics to build a full English breakfast. While I wasn’t blown away by the quality you’d usually expect from a five-star hotel, I appreciated the generous options.

The Mauritian service and elegant dining truly excel in Long Beach’s a la carte restaurants. Don’t miss Hasu, Long Beach’s unforgettable Japanese restaurant that served up the most delicious sushi and imaginative vegetarian options. Freshly-caught fish, vibrant salads, afternoon tea and indulgent desserts can be enjoyed all day at the beachfront Tides restaurant, which transforms into a magical candlelit oasis at dinner.

© Paul Reiffer Hasu restaurant serves up unforgettable Asian cuisine

Each restaurant and bar boasts an extensive drinks menu that serves up an impressive selection of wines, spirits, soft drinks and Mauritian rums that pack a punch in any cocktail.

I was pleasantly surprised by the hotel’s commitment to creating equally delicious and imaginatively curated non-alcoholic mocktails, making a tempting case for hangover-free poolside sundowners.

Activities

Rating: 4.5/5

© Jean-Bernard Adoue Long Beach's adults-only infinity pool is the epitome of luxury

If sinking into a sunbed and catching rays is the only thing on your vacation agenda, Long Beach’s adults-only infinity pool is the perfect place to get your Vitamin D fix while soaking up the breathtaking ocean views. Picture romantic wicker loungers and nothing but the rolling waves and rustling palms breaking up the silence. I spent many a lazy afternoon on this side of the resort, which is relatively undisturbed by the fun of the larger, family pool and restaurants.

For those who prefer to keep active, the hotel has a fully-equipped fitness centre and lap pool with an exciting offering of classes that could rival London’s versatile gym scene. And to soothe your muscle aches or post-flight tension, the luxurious Cinq Mondes Spa has stunning single and double treatment rooms surrounded by tranquil, tropical greenery.

Long Beach caters for endless family-friendly and adrenaline-seeker activities

A real highlight of my stay was a trip to Île aux Cerfs, a private island just 30 minutes by car, and a short boat ride away from the east coast. On this mini-Maldives, you'll find an 18-hole championship gold course spread over 87 hectares of untouched land. Here, Long Beach guests benefit from free green fees, as well as access to an incredible white sand beach, glittering waters perfect for snorkelling, and a beachfront restaurant and bar.

Rates

Stays at Long Beach start from £1,342 per person for seven nights, half-board. For package holidays, be sure to check latest deals from TUI and booking.com.

Inside Sugar Beach Mauritius

Sugar Beach resort in Flic en Flac, Mauritius

Head over to the glamorous west side of the island and you'll find Sugar Beach, a grand and gilded sanctuary that I would personally describe as Long Beach's more sophisticated sister. Ideal for a honeymoon or romantic getaway, this celebrity-hotspot hotel is hailed for its privacy, secluded luxury and unrivalled stretch of pristine blonde sand beach and turquoise waters.

Rooms

Rating: 5/5

© Jean-Bernard Adoue Inside a Sugar Beach Deluxe Beachfront Room

You can't really go wrong with any of the 238 rooms at Sugar Beach, each with a private balcony looking out over the Indian Ocean or the immaculate Sugar Beach gardens. Exposed natural wood, sleek Scandi-inspired design and earth-toned artwork amalgamate the space, with plush kingsize beds, crisp linen and plush bathrobes adding to the luxury feel of each suite.

© Jean-Bernard Adoue All rooms at Sugar Beach have undergone a lavish renovation

While the occasional critter and insect in the room are a given in any tropical country, housekeeping staff were never far to answer my rescue requests and always left the room immaculate post-turndown. I can still remember the fresh, citrus scent of my sea-view room, reminiscent of tropical beach days and balmy summer evenings.

Food and Drink

Rating: 4.5/5

Buddha Beach Bar is the perfect place for beachfront sundowners

Whatever your perception of all-inclusive is, you can forget it here. With nine exceptional restaurants spread across the resort, each meal offers a unique dining experience well deserving of its world-class status. Buddha Bar-Beach was my favourite place for pre-dinner sundowners, located right by the water’s edge.

Ever popular with hotel guests and locals alike, this Instagram-worthy restaurant serves up spectacular sushi boats, steaming cocktails and a to-die-for chocolate fondant dessert you won't want to miss.

Sugar Beach boasts nine spectacular restaurants and bars across the resort

Citronellas is Sugar Beach's newly-refurbished beach bar, perfect for dropping by for delectable Spanish tapas, antipasti, pizzas and dreamy desserts, while the hotel's main restaurant offers an impressive buffet selection of world foods; ideal for families and those in search of a low-key evening.

Activities

Rating: 5/5

Everything from Crazy Croquet to Paddle Board Safaris are on the agenda at Sugar Beach

Though tailor-made for romance, as evidenced by its popularity with honeymooners, the resort also goes the extra mile to cater to families. As with all Sunlife resorts, the hotel offers an exciting "Come Alive" collection of scheduled experiences to radiate the magic of Mauritius. If it's total relaxation you're after, Sugar Beach's oceanfront Beauty Bubble is the perfect place to sink into serenity with a wind-down massage or luxury manicure. For those in search of ultimate luxury, guests can make their own eau du toilette with the L'Atelier des Sens perfume-making workshop in Flic en Flac.

For a change of scenery within walking distance, hotel guests can freely access Sunlife's neighbouring resort, La Pirogue. The royally-loved resort, which was visited by the late Prince Phillip and his son Prince Edward, is one of the most famous in Mauritius. Guests can take in the breathtaking sunset coast, or head out into the turquoise waters on a biodiversity-led coral farming expedition.

Rates

Stays at Sugar Beach start from £1,110 per person for seven nights, half-board. For package holidays, be sure to check latest deals from TUI and booking.com.