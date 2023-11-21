What it's like to stay at Lisbon's new luxury hotel on the block

Lisbon. It's a city I could easily return to again and again. When I visited with my family earlier this month, I was hoping to escape the eternal showers in London and catch some late autumn sun. But, as the saying goes, we seemed to have brought the bad weather with us and it rained pretty much the whole time we were there.

But the poor climate didn't dampen my spirits as I was back in the Portuguese capital enjoying the rich and indulgent food, walking around the pretty squares and cobblestone streets, and taking in the breathtaking views from the city's various miradors, after climbing hill after hill of course.

I was also there, though, to review the newly opened Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection, the ultra-luxe, four-star hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts. The hotel just opened its doors at the start of August, so everything feels brand spanking swish and new.

A peek inside Lisbon's new luxury hotel:

Where is Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection?

The location, I would argue, is the best selling point of the hotel. It's located in Lisbon's buzzy Baixa neighbourhood right in the centre of the action and close to all the touristic sights, as well as being a five-minute walk from Rossio train station, from where you can day-trip to places like Sintra town.

Yet as soon as you walk through the hotel doors, there's an instant peace and calmness. Part of this may be because the hotel unsurprisingly used to be a convent, dating back to 1242. The 121 rooms, lobby, and restaurant have been built around the convent's original open-air cloister, making it a truly unique setting. I imagine during the warmer months it'll be bliss sitting under the courtyard trees sipping on a glass of wine and staying warm from the glow of the firepit when dusk falls.

The hotel has been built around the convent's original open-air cloister

What are the rooms like?

We stayed in one of the King Premium Cloister View rooms, which boasted a sizeable bed with the biggest pillows I've ever seen. The room was divided by a glass screen, which at first I thought was just a mirror, but it actually turned out to be the TV as well. Fancy.

As we had our toddler with us, the travel cot took up most of the sitting area of our room, making it feel quite tight at times. But if you're travelling without children, I'm sure the room would feel spacious enough, especially given you're in a city-centre hotel.

The glass mirror doubles up as a TV

All the amenities you would expect of a four-star property are there, including a mini bar, a Nespresso machine, and a workstation. My one criticism would be that the décor was very slick, but perhaps too minimalist and sparse for my liking.

My favourite part of the room was actually the pink marble bathroom, which had the most gorgeous Karl Lagerfeld products. Using these daily was another personal highlight of my stay and seriously made me reconsider my choice of toiletries at home. Did I mention the pink marble? Stunning.

The pink marble bathrooms were a highlight for me

The hotel restaurant

If the room felt a little bland on the décor front, the hotel's restaurant certainly was not. Set in one of the noblest rooms of the convent, the original chapter house, Capítulo, which means chapter in Portuguese, serves authentic local cuisine. It truly is the most magnificent place to dine and made up for the hotel's lack of choice of other communal areas to relax in (guests can have food or drinks in the lounge off the restaurant, but it wasn't the most atmospheric setting).

Capítulo, meanwhile, has kept its original vaulted ceilings and imposing marble columns, and coupled with the low lighting and stylish brass décor, it really was an awe-inspiring space.

The hotel's restaurant provided the most magnificent place to dine

And what about the food? The menu promised Portuguese flavours and it certainly delivered. Although it was a little pricier compared to eating out at other restaurants in Lisbon, chef Vítor Sobral's signature dishes are well worth a try. I can highly recommend the cod confit with tomato and pea cream (cod is a staple in Portugal, so is a must-order), as well as the more fusion-inspired sauteed tuna with lemon and soy sauce.

And while a lot of tourists, and locals, flock to the famed pasteis de nata (egg custard tarts), I have to push the Brazilian equivalent that the hotel did superbly, the quindim, or coconut egg tart. We ordered another portion the following day just as a snack it was that awesome.

Breakfast is also served in the mesmerising Capítulo and there is quite the buffet. You can indulge in more custard tarts as well as other freshly baked pastries and sweet treats, and even break off fresh honey from a honeycomb block. We ordered from the à la carte menu too, with a variety of eggs and cooked food like sausages and pancakes on offer. The impressive spread definitely set us up each morning.

There's a small wellness centre that guests can enjoy

The hotel facilities

Given the prime central location of the hotel, it didn't have as many facilities as perhaps a coastal holiday resort. But guests can still make the most of the wellness centre which has a fitness suite, sauna, and indoor plunge pool with views of the nearby São Domingos church.

As part of the Vignette Collection, the hotel also offers its Memorable Rituals experience, which is bespoke to each property in the collection. The aim is to connect guests with the hotel's unique identity, so it's no surprise that Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection invites its guests to infuse their own tea blend using a selection of herbs and leaves, just as the convent's Dominican monks would have done back in the day. The experience takes place daily at 5pm in the hotel's cloister.

The hotel definitely has an upmarket luxury feel to it

My final verdict

I really enjoyed my experience staying at Lisbon's new hotel on the block. The location was unrivalled and the staff were extremely friendly and accommodating; they were all brilliant with our toddler too.

At nearly £300 a night for the King Premium Cloister View room, it did feel slightly overpriced for the size of the bedroom, and taking into account the hotel's limited facilities. There was definitely an upmarket luxury feel to the property though, and perhaps it's catered to slightly older clientele, as reflected in the price.