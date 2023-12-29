Salma Hayek is the ultimate ski princess in snowy Aspen snaps with her husband

We're used to seeing Salma Hayek in figure-hugging dresses and full glam makeup, but the 57-year-old switched up her style on Thursday to hit the slopes.

Salma posted a photo of herself and her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault, at the top of a mountain in Aspen, ready to glide down the slopes.

In the impressive photo, Salma and François are dressed in head-to-toe black, with Salma opting for flattering flared ski pants that hug her curves beautifully. Francois on the other hand, went for traditional straight-leg ski pants.

© Instagram Salma Hayek and Fancois-Henri Pinault are in Aspen

Salma's fans loved the insight into their action-packed break, commenting: "Wishing you exhilarating adventures!!!" and: "Refreshing! Nature is so rejuvenating."

More photos showed Salma hopping onto a chairlift ready to take her up the mountain.

While the actress seems to thrive in warm climates, often sharing sizzling swimwear photos, Salma appeared excited by the blanket of white surrounding her, captioning the photo: "Let it snow," with a flurry of wintery emojis.

Just before Christmas, Salma was spending time at her and Francois' ranch in Washington State, so it's likely they enjoyed chilly weather there too, though the actress was spotted shopping in Gucci in Beverly Hills just days before Christmas, so it's unlikely she's been too chilly!

© Getty Images Salma Hayek and her husband have lots of fun together

Salma and her daughter, Valentina, enjoyed a December ski trip in the Swiss resort of Gstaad last year, with Salma sharing a photo of the pair, alongside her stepson, Augustin James Evangelista, whom Fracois shares with his ex, Linda Evangelista.

There was a lack of snow last year though, with the snap showing the family in a cable car, surrounded by green mountains. Salma captioned the photo: "Looking for snow," so we're glad they had better powder this year!

LOOK: Salma Hayek's handsome stepson looks just like famous mom in photo you need to see

The lack of snow in Switzerland in 2022 meant Salma had to seek her thrills elsewhere, taking to a bungee trampoline.

The Puss in Boots actress shared videos of herself airborne on the trampoline against the mountain backdrop, captioning the clip: "My kids refused to go on the trampoline, I guess they thought they’re too old for it, but I still love it."

We suspect the absence of snow put Salma and her family off returning to Switzerland, hence their decision to stay closer to home with their Aspen vacation!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub