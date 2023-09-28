Salma Hayek is glowing with sun-kissed appearance as she enjoys vacation with rarely-seen stepson

Salma Hayek is currently on vacation in Mexico, and she's having a wonderful time!

The Frida actress was joined by her stepson, Augustin, at a farm-to-table restaurant, Jazamango, where they enjoyed an indulgent strawberry and chocolate dessert.

The Hollywood star looked gorgeous with minimal makeup and was practically glowing as she enjoyed her relaxing meal, dressed in a black blouse and patterned skirt, while opting for a natural makeup look.

Salma's stepson Augustin looked equally thrilled to be at the restaurant, as he too tucked into the sweet treat. The actress is stepmother to Augustin - who her husband, François Pinault, shares with his ex Linda Evangelist, as well as Francois and Mathilde, who he shares with ex Dorothée Lepère.

The couple - who have been married since 2009 - share daughter Valentia, 16. While Salma prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight, now that her daughter is older she has been appearing more and more at public events, including on the red carpet with her famous mom.

Valentina also made an appearance in the audience of Ellen back in 2021. During the interview, Salma opened up about her family's unique living situation, revealing that their home is haunted.

Valentina was then asked to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house.

"Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed. "But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person. "I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she added.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently paid tribute to her only daughter as Valentina turned 16 at the beginning of September.

The actress shared a sweet tribute featuring snippets ranging from Disneyland adventures and dance recitals to Valentina singing childhood tunes. "My heart is bursting with love, pride, and gratitude for the day you were born. Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly, my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools," Salma lovingly wrote alongside the post.

The montage, played to the rhythm of Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere 2017 Remaster," is a testament to their relationship's depth and beauty. Her message further read: "For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage.

"For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day."

Concluding with warm wishes, Salma penned, "Happy sweet 16th, Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!"

