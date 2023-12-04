Jamaica travel guide: where to stay and what to do

I know I’m not the only one who, when choosing a holiday, makes a draft ‘to do’ list to compare with other places on my list. So I love the Caribbean, but why would I choose Jamaica? Easy! It has the most excursions out of any Caribbean island, so whether you’re just wanting to relax by the pool or make the most of the adventure (of course, both itineraries are saturated with rum punch and jerk chicken), it’s clearly the winning destination. I was lucky to spend a week there, and here’s what I got up to…

It doesn't take much to convince me to go to the Caribbean: I am always ready to drink rum punch under palm trees

What to do in Jamaica

Dunns River Falls

If you’re reading this with an interest in visiting Jamaica, chances are you’ve already heard of Dunns River Falls: it’s the highest revenue generator for the government, and also number one for the whole of the Caribbean.

That being said, it was not an overpriced tourist trap, but rather a true appreciation for the natural beauty of Jamaica. We went with a guide group who showed us each waterfall and encouraged us to dive in at every opportunity. It felt like we stepped into a nature documentary film set!

© narvikk Dunns River Falls were simply breathtaking

At no point were we rushed or hurried, and we had plenty of time at each pool to jump in again (even if just to get the Instagram shot) and splash around. As well as swimming beneath the water, we also had the opportunity to fly above it: ziplining through the trees to see the stunning water features at a new angle.

Plus, our group was eclectic, so whether you’re on a family holiday, honeymoon, or university friends making the most of the holidays, it should be number one on your bucket list.

As you can see, I made quite a splash...

Island Village Outpost Chukka Experience

If Dunns River Falls didn’t wear you out (or, you enjoyed some R&R at a luxury hotel to rejuvenate - but more on that later!), next on your list has to be signing up for the Chukka experience. I had forgotten just how much I enjoyed ziplining, so I loved another opportunity to whiz through the Jamaican jungle, to really admire the island from above.

Next up was tubing. I hadn’t been tubing in years but climbing into the inflatable felt like I was boarding a ride at a theme park, and it didn’t disappoint. We slid down the rocky rivers to land in clear blue pools while spinning around and trying to grab branches of the trees lining the water. No rollercoaster could compete.

I was quite at home on a bamboo raft!

Finally, for the Instagram snappers, the bamboo ride is for you. We slowly sailed through the river on a pretty raft (with a bottle of prosecco, so if you’re on a honeymoon, save this for a romantic day) with a local guide. While the raft captain did vary (our friend received a much more thorough history tour), each one included a relaxing limescale foot rub, which is a beauty treatment made for a holiday where you’re wearing sandals!

Dream Weekend

If you’re keen for Dream Weekend, this is one you have to plan your trip around, as the annual music and lifestyle festival takes place every August.

I’ll admit it, I’m not a music festival person. There’s a reason I write about luxury travel and city breaks; camping in a wet British campsite, queuing for a portaloo, and drinking warm beer is not worth it to stand at the back of thousands of people to see an artist I love. Dream Weekend, however, takes place by Negril’s stunning beach - and would convert any festival sceptic. Even though it fell during Jamaica’s wet season, I could wear a bikini top and shorts with no fear of a temperamental tent that night, and fully enjoy the music, vibes… and drinks, of course.

If you're unsure when to visit Jamaica, I would totally recommend checking out the dates and fitting in Dream Weekend.

You'll never get bored of Caribbean beaches

Where to stay in Jamaica

While Jamaica is made for adventure, nobody could convince me to take a long-haul flight without some serious relaxation, so I was excited to try a few hotels on the island. For all budgets and preferences, here is the lowdown…

S Hotel

Personally, this was my favourite all-rounder hotel. Located by Doctors Cave beach (one on the tourist to-do list that you can tick off immediately), it was everything I would look for in an all-inclusive hotel.

It had a distinctly Caribbean vibe: a Bob Marley record and player in each room, artwork on zinc roofing hanging from the walls, bars dotted with Red Stripe bottles holding flowers, and a casual jerk grill by the pool, serving up barbeque style food to enjoy in swimsuits and flip flops.

However, these casual touches didn’t take away from its undeniable luxury; I stayed in a Sky Suite, which was one of the biggest hotel rooms I’ve ever stayed in, with stunning views.

I don’t have a sweet tooth, so the small breakfast buffet was perfect. Although there were plenty of pastries and fruit, I was drawn to the ackee and saltfish, mackerel mix, and beans on fresh bread. As it’s nailed into me by my parents, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if we have a day of adventuring, we need slow-release energy, so I know this hit the spot! For a more luxurious experience, we checked out the Sky Deck, where visitors could book a floating breakfast, which would be perfect for a special anniversary or honeymoon.

Plus, if you want to skip the zip wires for a quieter activity: they offered paint and sip, which gave me a lovely piece of art to take home!

Jewel Paradise Cove

If you are after a hotel in the centre of the island, Jewel Paradise Cove is equidistant between both airports (a 1.5 hour drive), so the ideal spot for exploring all of Jamaica.

The rooms were a little dated but very cosy, with large bathrooms and luxurious baths. It also had charming decor throughout, with pretty bridges over the pools and chilled out bars.

We instantly dropped our bags and were excited to try the spa - which was nestled by the beach so during our massages, we heard the crashing waves. A true Caribbean luxury!

And, for an extra treat, each guest receives a free glass-bottomed boat tour to take whenever they choose: we went out one morning before breakfast and couldn’t recommend it enough.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

If luxury is what you’re after, here’s your destination. Hyatt Zilara used to be the Ritz Carlton and still holds every inch of grandeur.

Although the pools were large and winding, you were never too far to swim up to a bar for a cocktail, and they never felt overcrowded. Hyatt Zilara was adults-only, but the sister hotel next door, Hyatt Ziva, is family friendly, so they know how to cater to everyone.

For a Jamaican all-inclusive, their food was spot-on. We started the day with Choices, which, as the name suggests, was full of international flavours and my favourite was the Indian scrambled eggs (as I said with S Hotel, I’m a savoury breakfast girl!).

Jamaican Rootz served traditional Jamaican food for lunch and dinner, but for a more casual experience, we adored the Jerk Hut, which once was loyal to the name, offering barbecued jerk all day to grab and eat by the pool.

Overall, I don’t think it'd be hard to convince anyone to go to Jamaica, because whether it’s luxury or adventure (or both!), the Caribbean island ticks every single box. And, I simply haven’t found anywhere in the UK that does jerk chicken and rum punch quite as well…

