Why Banfchella is Canada's chill garden party answer to Coachella

You've more than likely heard of Coachella, but how about Banfchella? The summer soirée set against the spectacular backdrop of the Canadian Rockies is back this season.

What first began in 2022 as a summer-long pool party at Canada's 'Castle in the Rockies' — a.k.a the Fairmont Banff Springs — has evolved this year into a Parisian-inspired garden party. Boasting million-dollar mountain views and delectable French cuisine, Banffchella is your destination for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

Guests can look forward to a delicious menu from the hotel’s upscale French restaurant, The Vermillion Room, as well as live music and lawn games, including croquet. From the floral art installations that are adorning the walls of the castle to the "Beautiful Banff" sign, and, of course, those stunning mountain vistas, the party provides a picture perfect setting for photo enthusiasts.

"Banffchella is the perfect blend of elegance and entertainment in a lush garden setting," Claire Edwards, Director of Special Events & Brand Partnerships, tells HELLO!. "Sweeping mountain views paired with expertly crafted cocktails, floral art installations, lawn games and live music create a summer experience at Canada’s Castle in the Rockies not to be missed."

Before you get dressed up for the scenic garden party, here is everything to know about Banffchella:

Do you have to be a guest at the Fairmont Banff Springs to attend Banffchella?

Banffchella is open to Fairmont Banff Springs hotel guests and day visitors dining at the Vermillion Room for lunch.

When is Banffchella happening?

The party kicked off on June 20 and runs through August 20 on select Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

What time does Banffchella take place?

Banffchella begins at 11:30 a.m. local time and ends at 2 p.m.

How to attend Banffchella?

Make your reservation for Banffchella 2024 here!

How much does Banffchella cost?

The experience is complimentary to anyone dining at The Vermillion Room for lunch or staying at the Fairmont Banff Springs. The restaurant has a lunch menu that guests can order à la carte from—the spaghettini pasta and moules frites are chef's kiss! Outside, you'll find a pop-up bar serving signature Banffchella drinks. Sip on a Ruby Slipper as you take in the mountain sights.

What to do while in town for Banffchella?

If you're staying at the Fairmont Banff Springs, the hotel offers a number of activities, from forest bathing to wildlife corridor tours. During your visit to Banff National Park, you’ll definitely want to carve out time to visit one of the iconic lakes like Moraine Lake or Lake Louise.

The latter you’ll find behind the luxurious Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, where you can make a reservation for a picturesque afternoon tea with delicious sweets and (memorable) scones at Fairview Restaurant, which features breathtaking views of the lake and Victoria Glacier. The hotel itself is a bucket list destination and worth planning a trip to!