Buckle up for CarFest 2024! Why this petrol-fuelled weekend isn't just for car enthusiasts

As the sun shone brightly over the festival grounds in Overton, Hampshire, we started our day with a leisurely walk along the picturesque country trail leading to the festival gates. CarFest, founded by radio presenter Chris Evans in 2011, is an event dedicated to raising funds for Children in Need and other children's charities.

Over the past ten years, CarFest Is Very Proud to have raised millions for our charity partners and we’re on a mission to continue raising funds for them in 2024. The past few years have been extremely challenging for everyone, but especially for charities, as they continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in society. CarFest 2024

Attendees can enjoy a thrilling display of high-speed cars, live performances from some of the UK’s top artists - including headliners like Olly Murs, Sam Ryder, and Scouting for Girls - as well as sets from legendary DJs such as Judge Jules and Charlie Hedges. The festival also offers fantastic food demonstrations and the chance to meet a variety of UK television, theatre, music, and sports legends. For families, there's even a fun encounter with Bluey and Bingo!

The Festival

CarFest offers a range of options, from day tickets to full three-day festival camping, giving you plenty of flexibility when planning your weekend. I stayed in the Campervan section, which featured full electric hookups for campers and caravans, along with exceptionally clean toilets and hot showers - quite a rarity at UK festivals. The campsite was about a 20-minute walk from the main action, which was convenient. The atmosphere in the camping area was fantastic, very family-friendly and vibrant, with traditional festival flags in abundance.

© James Brooker Giant Bouncy Castle providing hours of fun for all the family

The festival is divided into eight distinct sections: Carfest, celebrating all things automotive; Musicfest, the centre for main stage performances and arena events; Starfest, featuring talks from comedians and authors; Kidsfest, with attractions including the world’s largest bouncy castle; and Retrofest, which evokes a Goodwood Revival atmosphere with vintage camping setups and stalls selling retro clothing and memorabilia. I particularly enjoyed exploring the toys and rediscovering ones from my childhood, which brought back fond memories.

© James Brooker RetroFest - WW2 American Willys Jeep

Spa Fest offers ice baths and relaxation, while Foodfest highlights Britain’s top farmers' markets and cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs such as Angela Hartnett BBQing some amazing food.

© James Brooker Angela Hartnett - BBQ demo at CarFest 2024

Adventure Fest promises exciting experiences and activities. A standout feature for me was the charity Sporting Bears, a group of car enthusiasts who raise money for children’s charities by offering "dream rides" in a variety of supercars, classics, and even former race cars.

© @SportingBears Sporting Bears - Dream Rides supporting children's charities across the UK

The "Bears," as they’re affectionately known, generously devote their time and cherished vehicles to provide these rides, with all proceeds going directly to the charities. I had the thrill of riding in a Ferrari 488, grinning from ear to ear as we sped along twisty country roads, the beautiful Italian engine roaring in the background. I was truly in awe of the Sporting Bears and their dedication to supporting incredible children’s charities. Hats off to them for their outstanding contribution!

The cars on display and racing around the track were exceptional. Much like the Goodwood Festival of Speed, visitors had the opportunity to walk through the paddock and get up close to stunning vehicles and their owners.

© CarFest 2024 CarFest 2024 - Classics on the start line

Highlights included everything from historic Audi rally cars to the latest hypercars like the remarkable Aston Martin Valkyrie, along with the iconic Cadbury’s Creme Egg car.

© CarFest 2024 CarFest 2024 - Cream Egg Car in the Paddock

For me, the standout was the beautiful Rolls-Royce Phantom III once owned by Field Marshal Montgomery. This car, which transported Churchill, King George VI, and General Eisenhower during World War II as they prepared for the D-Day landings, was a true honour to see.

© CarFest 2024 CarFest 2024 - Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery's Rolls Royce

I had the chance to speak with the current owner, who provided fascinating insights into the vehicle’s history and its role during the war. He shared that the car was meticulously restored by Richard Hammond’s business, "The Smallest Cog," and was also featured in this year’s 80th anniversary memorial of the D-Day landings in France.

If live comedy is your thing, you could catch comedian and writer Ben Miller sharing insights from his career and life in his signature comedic style. Other highlights included The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades, who spoke about ‘life lessons’ and the significance of passing down craftsmanship to younger generations. Additionally, Ed Byrne discussed his latest tour, Tragedy Plus Time, where he explored how sad experiences can eventually become humorous material. All of these talks were enjoyable and provided a welcome break from all the walking.

The Music

The music lineup at CarFest this year was exceptional over the three days. Reef's performance of 'Place Your Hands' and Sam Ryder’s rendition of 'Starman' as the sun set were particularly memorable.

© CarFest - 2024 CarFest 2024 - Sam Ryder performing on the main stage

Judge Jules' dance set was a highlight, with an electrifying performance that included pyrotechnics and the signature "Ibiza strobe lights" lighting up the night sky. For me, it was the standout performance of the weekend.

Pop sensation Olly Murs also delivered a fantastic show, getting the crowd singing and dancing with his hits and a lively mix of Motown and The X Factor classics.

© James Brooker Olly Murs on the main stage Saturday Night - CarFest 2024

Even Homeland actor Damian Lewis joined the festivities, entertaining early arrivals with his guitar as they settled in front of the two main stages. The festival's setup was well-organised, making it easy for families and dedicated festival-goers alike to navigate the field and enjoy the performances throughout the weekend.

© James Brooker Damian Lewis - Carfest 2024

In summary

CarFest 2024 lived up to expectations with its family-friendly atmosphere and traditional festival vibe, making for an incredible experience. Even when the rain turned the festival grounds into a scene reminiscent of Glastonbury's infamous mud baths, it didn’t dampen the weekend’s fun. Whether you're a couple, a family, or just looking for a great day out, I wholeheartedly recommend this festival for next year. Thanks, CarFest, for a perfect August Bank Holiday!

CarFest 2025: With CarFest 2024 now over, mark your calendars for the return of CarFest 2025 (22nd - 24th August 2025) ensuring more exhilarating action and endless fun for the whole family. Pre-registration for Limited Early Bird Tickets is now open! Tickets will be available from 8am, Wednesday 3rd September for those who have signed up for the pre-registration, and open to the public on Thursday 4th September until 23:59 on Sunday 8th September. To benefit from this offer, pre-register today at https://carfest.org/early-bird-sign-up/



