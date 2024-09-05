Introducing Ramme: a secret coastal getaway only half an hour from Oslo, Norway

Famous Norwegian painter Edvard Munch once wrote to his aunt: “The place I have is almost the most beautiful along the entire coast.” That location was Ramme.

Hidden behind the sparkling fjords, the coastal landscape of Ramme isn’t known to most tourists and is perfect for your next getaway - think luxury with a historical touch. The hidden gem is only half an hour from Norway’s capital city Oslo, tucked between the fjord and forests.

Overlooking the sea, this destination is a hotspot layered with years of artistic heritage, Norwegian culture and botanical beauty. The surroundings of Ramme are full of nature, creating a serene atmosphere away from the more popular tourist destinations in Norway.

Recently, HELLO! exclusively interviewed Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett here for their pre-wedding shoot at the Villa Munch, Grande Fjord Hotel and in the Havlystparken gardens.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett had their pre-wedding shoot here

The couple looked very loved-up in the stunning surroundings and the shoot added a touch of magic before their wedding, which HELLO! exclusively covered.

The history of Edvard Munch

© Villa Munch Edvard Munch lived at Nedre Ramme from 1910 till 1944

There is an artistic aesthetic to Ramme with its generous dollops of daylight and its green surroundings, making it perfect for an artist, so it’s no surprise that Norwegian painter Edvard Munch chose to reside here.

Best known for his painting of The Scream, Edvard bought Nedre Ramme in 1910 and lived there until he passed away in 1944.

Surrounded by greenery and natural light, Edvard was inspired to paint colourful motifs, with many of his works he completed here adding vitality to people and nature. The artistic footprint of Edvard has been left on Ramme where his original art remains and there is even a cultural trail that you can follow to trace the landscapes and motifs that inspired him.

Wander through the enchanting Havlystparken

© Per Sollerman,Â 2022 Per Sollerman Havlystparken overlooks the fjord

Just like Princess Märtha Lousie of Norway and Durek Verrett, you can stroll through the idyllic gardens with its Jane Austen-esque feel. Embedded with mazes of meadows and rose groves, one of the highlights is the pond with an open air stage, surrounded by historical Norwegian sculptures that each have a story to tell.

Stay at the real-life Edvard Munch villa

Edvard Munch’s villa has since been restored from when the painter lived here

If you want to truly step into the mind of the great artist, then staying at the real-life Edvard Munch villa should be part of your Ramme experience. After being restored, this French Chateau-style building has four double bedrooms, colour coded from Munch’s bright colour palette.

The standout is the dopamine yellow living room, which is decorated with some of Munch’s expressionist paintings. Not to mention the gorgeous view overlooking the Oslofjord in the garden, making it perfect for a quiet retreat.

© Per Sollerman,Â 2022 Per Sollerman The villa has a patio garden with a stunning view

Relax at the Ramme Fjord hotel

© Rais Foto Each room is named after an Edvard Munch painting

An alternative stay is at the relaxing arty hotel, Ramme Fjord, which includes bonus facilities such as a sauna, a roof terrace with a hot tub and an observation tower. The hotel still has a historical buzz and is made up of two buildings, a hostel and a retro red brick factory building which pays homage to Edvard Munch. Each room is named after one of his paintings and has a reproduction of the art on the wall.

Wheel on over to the wagon and sleigh collection

© Per Sollerman,Â 2022 Per Sollerman This is the largest carriage collection in Norway

Think less royal carriages and more travelling back in time to the era of wagons and sleighs from the 1650s. Whilst feeling like you are in Little House on the Prairie, the carriage collection tours are a unique part of Norwegian culture and not to be missed.

Dine organically at Ramme Kro org Restaurant

© Jesper Rais A lot of the ingredients are from Ramme’s farm

Spend your evening meal at the Ramme Kro org Restaurant which serves a range of options, all the while sitting in the middle of Ramme’s farm. This restaurant grows its food literally outside its door, as you dine with a panoramic view of Ramme’s farm whilst eating food that is mainly sustainable.

