Simon Cowell's massive £8m mole-riddled mansion after escaping for the country

Having been a giant in the music and television industry for decades, Simon Cowell is used to the high life when it comes to luxury property. However, the multi-millionaire is not immune to the perils of pests.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has reportedly found himself in a 'hole' lot of trouble after the grounds of his mansion recently suffered from an infestation of moles.

Simon, 64, bought a sprawling property in the heart of the Cotswolds after escaping the big smoke for countryside living, only for the grounds of the £8 million home to be met with hundreds of molehills.

© Karwai Tang Holy moley! Simon found himself in a lot of trouble at his countryside home

According to a report in The Sun, the former X Factor boss' gardener has had to tackle the moles taking over the gardens, consisting of more than eight acres, and areas close to the house including the pool area and patio.

Simon and his 46-year-old fiancée Lauren Silverman, with whom he shares 10-year-old Eric and helps raise her 18-year-old son, Adam, exchanged on a home in the country at the end of 2021 but have since been refurbishing the house and only moved in last year after waving goodbye to London.

The huge renovation project has seen a team of builders fuse four different properties on the site to create one dream mega-mansion for the family. Simon's abode boasts five bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and, we can expect, a huge kitchen and many other spacious rooms.

Simon previously owned a huge £45 million townhouse in the sought-after area of Holland Park but the family eventually moved after they went through a series of unfortunate events, including the house getting ransacked by thieves.

© Instagram Mountain out of a molehill! Simon Cowell also has a home in LA

The music mogul's home, where he lived for more than 16 years, was burgled by a group of criminals who stole passports and more than £1 million worth of jewellery.

The crime took place in 2015 when he, Lauren and Eric, who was a baby at the time, were asleep in the house. The horrifying event naturally traumatised the family and they bid farewell to the capital last year, with Simon claiming he "no longer feels safe."

MORE: Simon Cowell bravely discusses couple's therapy with fiancée Lauren

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows off never-before-seen details of Miami penthouse living room and wow

In a court statement shortly after the burglary, Simon, who had spent more than £500,000 on security measures for the home, expressed his horror to learn that thieves had sold the exact lock to his front door.

Simon shared this photo of his driveway View post on Instagram

"I was in total shock," his impact statement read. "The fact that it is possible for a person to obtain the software code to sell to someone — so they could rob the house my family lives in — is disgusting. To even consider doing this is dangerous and reckless."

Now, Simon, Lauren and Eric are making the most of the privacy and the sprawling gardens their countryside home has to offer.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Simon Cowell with his fiancée Lauren Silverman

The father-of-one hasn't shared any photos from inside his home but he did share this photo of him on a huge driveway with three cars and an e-bike. It's not known for certain if it's his new UK home but the grey sky and Cotswold stone is perhaps a striking clue.

Simon wrote: "Please meet (from left to right) Buzz, Mouse and Flea and my bike called Spitz. All are electric, including my bike. And all are brilliant to drive/ride!"