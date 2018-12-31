9 Photos | Travel

Celebrities ringing in the New Year on holiday: see photos from Rochelle Humes, Rod Stewart and more

Celebrities ringing in the New Year on holiday: see photos from Rochelle Humes, Rod Stewart and more
Celebrities ringing in the New Year on holiday: see photos from Rochelle Humes, Rod Stewart and more

Rochelle Humes takes family on trip to special destination after a bumper year
Photo: © Instagram
While the rest of us have been in that post-Christmas slump and state of confusion, stars including Rochelle Humes, Scarlett Moffatt, Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have been living their best lives on lavish holidays around the globe. Where better to ring in the New Year than a luxurious five-star resort in the Maldives or the sun-soaked beaches of Dubai? We've rounded up some of the best celebrity holiday photos that will leave you motivated to book your 2019 getaway (and maybe start that New Year health kick, too).

Rochelle and Marvin Humes:

The couple are back in the Maldives for another year, where Marvin will be playing DJ at the Kandima resort's New Year's Eve party. But it's not exactly all work and no play, Rochelle and Marvin have been making the most of the beautiful beaches, idyllic weather and lavish restaurants along with their two young daughters, and haven't been able to resist sharing several photos from their break on social media.

2-Kate-Wright-maldives
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright:

Lucky Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright have also jetted off to the Maldives for the New Year, along with his three children. While there they had the opportunity to enjoy a special treat, dining at the underwater restaurant at their luxury resort!

3-Sam-Faiers-Maldives
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Sam Faiers:

The Maldives is the place to be this New Year! Sam Faiers and her family have been enjoying an extended break there over the Christmas holidays, where they have also celebrated both Sam and her son Paul's birthdays. And they've bumped into some other famous faces too, including England manager Gareth Southgate, Jaime Winstone and Rita Ora.

4-Rita-Ora-Jaime-Winstone-Maldives
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Rita Ora and Jaime Winstone:

Sam Faiers shared a photo of Rita Ora and Jaime Winstone who are staying at the same resort as her – Finolhu Maldives. "Happy girls are the prettiest," she captioned this snap.

5-Rod-Stewart-Penny-Lancaster-Palm-Beach
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster:

Rod Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster and their family have been celebrating Christmas together in Palm Beach, Florida. "Happy Holidays & New Year," Penny wrote alongside this sweet family photo.

6-Tamara-Ecclestone-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Tamara Ecclestone:

Tamara, her husband Jay Rutland and daughter Fifi have travelled to an idyllic beach location for their own New Year's getaway, where they have been spending their days on the beach and at the pool, as well as indulging in some pampering time.

7-Ronan-Keating-Mauritius
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Ronan Keating:

After spending Christmas in a snowy cabin with wife Storm, their son Cooper and his older children from his first marriage, Ronan Keating has flown to sunnier climes for the New Year. The Boyzone star will be ringing in 2019 from Mauritius!

8-Scarlett-Moffatt-Hong-Kong
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Scarlett Moffatt:

Hong Kong is the holiday destination of choice for Scarlett Moffatt. The Gogglebox star enjoyed a night out with friends over the weekend, joking that her Hong Kong hangover was just as bad as the ones she gets at home in Newcastle.

9-Ferne-McCann-Dubai
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Ferne McCann:

Former TOWIE star Ferne is enjoying some mother-daughter time with baby Sunday in Dubai this New Year. Don't they look adorable in their matching swimwear?

