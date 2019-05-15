Royal honeymoon destinations! Where newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could holiday

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding was held in the midst of a pandemic, so unlike other royals, they may have to either postpone their honeymoon or spend it closer to home. The couple tied the knot in front of close family members on Friday 17 July, so it's likely their honeymoon will remain under wraps too, just like Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston's trip following their 2019 wedding.
While the Queen's granddaughter has not divulged their post-wedding plans, they could take inspiration from fellow royals who have honeymooned in romantic destinations including the Seychelles and Caribbean - assuming it's safe to travel, of course.
Prince Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to keep the exact location of their honeymoon a secret following the royal wedding in May 2018. Although the couple were rumoured to have visited Namibia, Prince Harry confirmed that they didn't visit the African nation following their nuptials. The couple were keen to keep their honeymoon as private as possible.
