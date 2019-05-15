﻿
11 Photos | Travel

Royal honeymoon destinations! Where newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could holiday

Will they follow in the footsteps of other royals?

Royal honeymoon destinations! Where newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could holiday
You're reading

Royal honeymoon destinations! Where newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could holiday

1/11
Next

Picnics, BBQs and bracing walks: how the Queen spends her summer in Balmoral
Chloe Best
1-Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding was held in the midst of a pandemic, so unlike other royals, they may have to either postpone their honeymoon or spend it closer to home. The couple tied the knot in front of close family members on Friday 17 July, so it's likely their honeymoon will remain under wraps too, just like Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston's trip following their 2019 wedding.

While the Queen's granddaughter has not divulged their post-wedding plans, they could take inspiration from fellow royals who have honeymooned in romantic destinations including the Seychelles and Caribbean - assuming it's safe to travel, of course.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to keep the exact location of their honeymoon a secret following the royal wedding in May 2018. Although the couple were rumoured to have visited Namibia, Prince Harry confirmed that they didn't visit the African nation following their nuptials. The couple were keen to keep their honeymoon as private as possible.

 

PHOTOS: 25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time

 

eugenie-jack-honeymoon
2/11

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

There were many potential honeymoon destinations Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were predicted to enjoy, from Nicaragua where they got engaged to Verbier in Switzerland where they met. Although the exact location they chose has remained unknown, mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson did suggest they returned home immediately after their royal wedding in October 2018.

"The Sunday after the wedding, I said to Eugenie and Jack: 'Do you want to stay somewhere special?' No. They wanted to stay at Royal Lodge," she told the Daily Mail. "So the night before their honeymoon, the whole family were eating pizza together in the kitchen." 

2-Prince-William-Kate-honeymoon-Seychelles
Photo: © iStock
3/11

Prince William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Seychelles for an idyllic honeymoon following their wedding in April 2011. Prince William and Kate stayed on North Island, an exclusive island resort that costs around £5,000 a night and would have offered them complete peace and privacy.

3-Zara-Mike-Tindall-Cyprus
Photo: © iStock
4/11

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike enjoyed a break in Cyprus following their wedding in 2011. The couple were forced to postpone their honeymoon for three months due to their respective sporting careers, but made up for lost time by enjoying a luxury trip to the five-star Columbia Beach resort near Limassol.

 

SEE: 10 photos of the royals on amazing summer holidays

 

4-Peter-Autumn-Phillips-Africa
Photo: © iStock
5/11

Peter and Autumn Phillips:

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn embarked on an action-packed honeymoon at the Tuningi Safari Lodge in South Africa, which is located on a 165,000-acre reserve and has the Big Five – elephants, lions, leopards, buffalo and rhino – that can be spotted on walking safaris and game drives.

5-Prince-Charles-Camilla-Greek-island
Photo: © iStock
6/11

Prince Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a low-key break to Birkhall Lodge on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland after tying the knot in 2005, followed by a Greek island-hopping cruise.

6-Prince-Edward-honeymoon-Balmoral
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

The Earl and Countess of Wessex didn't travel too far for their honeymoon after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor; the royal couple stayed local with a nine-day break at Birkhall Lodge in Scotland.

 

READ: 7 royal palaces that are reopening to visitors this summer

 

7-Prince-Andrew-Sarah-Ferguson-Azores
Photo: © iStock
8/11

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The Duke of York and then-wife Sarah Ferguson boarded a private yacht to the small archipelago, the Azores Islands, near Portugal, after their wedding in 1986. For the second part of their honeymoon, they spent five days on the Britannia crossing the Atlantic.

8-Prince-Charles-Princess-Diana-Royal-Yacht-Britannia
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoyed a three-month honeymoon after their wedding in 1981, starting with a break at the Broadlands estate, followed by a cruise on the royal yacht Britannia through Egypt and the Greek Islands. The trip concluded with some time in Balmoral.

9-Princess-Anne-Captain-Phillips-honeymoon
Photo: © iStock
10/11

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips also honeymooned on the royal yacht Britannia, travelling across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans to visit the Caribbean and Galapagos Islands.

 

MORE: The royal family's go-to pubs revealed

 

10-The-Queen-Prince-Philip-Balmoral
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

The Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh also enjoyed a low-key honeymoon, heading to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate with her corgi dog, Susan.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...