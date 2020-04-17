Embarking on breathtaking tours around the globe, these royals have been photographed in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks. From the Colosseum to the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza to Stonehenge, we've created a scrapbook of photos from our favourite royal travels. Who could ever forget the look of love between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they posed for a picture by the Eiffel Tower? Or when Princess Diana made headlines after touring the Taj Mahal solo. It's all included in this royal round up!
RELATED: The Queen's royal train secrets revealed
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to visit China in 1986. Embarking on one of her most iconic tours to date alongside Prince Phillip, the pair enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they explored the Great Wall of China.