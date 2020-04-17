﻿
12 Photos | Travel

Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world: From the Queen to Kate Middleton and Princess Diana

These landmarks are loved by the royals

Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world: From the Queen to Kate Middleton and Princess Diana
You're reading

Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world: From the Queen to Kate Middleton and Princess Diana

1/12
Next

Rochelle Humes' baby Blake's first holiday is so luxurious
Megan Bull
queen-phillip-at-great-wall-china
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Embarking on breathtaking tours around the globe, these royals have been photographed in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks. From the Colosseum to the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza to Stonehenge, we've created a scrapbook of photos from our favourite royal travels. Who could ever forget the look of love between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they posed for a picture by the Eiffel Tower? Or when Princess Diana made headlines after touring the Taj Mahal solo. It's all included in this royal round up!

RELATED: The Queen's royal train secrets revealed

 

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh 

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to visit China in 1986. Embarking on one of her most iconic tours to date alongside Prince Phillip, the pair enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they explored the Great Wall of China. 

queen-giants-causeway
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

In 2016 her majesty and Prince Phillip headed to Northern Ireland's top tourist attraction - the Giant's Causeway. A UNESCO world heritage site, this striking landmark is made up of around 40,000 black basalt columns which protrude from the sea. 

READ: 7 best UK holiday cottages to rent in 2021 for a post-lockdown minibreak

royals-at-acropolis
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Prince Philip took Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a royal visit to the Parthenon in Greece, 1964.

MORE: Here's how The Crown season 4 recreated Christmas at Sandringham

kate-will-ayers-rock
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 

Embarking on a royal tour of Australia, in 2014 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock. Aside from Charles and Diana, there have only been two other royal visits to the sacred site — by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia in 2005, and by Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands in 2006.

kate-will-eiffel-tower
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Pictured in Trocadero square on March 18, 2017, the royal couple posed for photos in front of the world-famous Eiffel Tower before taking part in a game of rugby. 

READ: 13 secrets of how the royal family travels for a tour

diana-brazil
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Diana, Princess of Wales

In 1991 Princess Diana stopped for a photo alongside the monument of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. As of 2007, the art deco statue has been declared as one of the New Seven Wonders of the world. 

diana-pyramids-egypt
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Looking as radiant as ever, Diana made headlines when she visited The Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx in Egypt on May 12 1992. She described the landmarks as ''breathtaking.''

diana-taj-mahal
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Taken on February 11 1992, this photo of Diana sitting on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal remains one of the most iconic snaps of the princess. Visiting the 17th Century marble mausoleum alone while Prince Charles carried out diplomatic duties elsewhere in Agra, the royal reportedly told journalists that it was a healing and fascinating experience. 

prince-charles-colosseum
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

The Prince of Wales

While touring Italy alongside his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles made sure to tick the Colosseum off of his bucket list. Paying a visit to the House of Augustus on April 27 2009, the royal made sure to take a photo with the iconic landmark in the background. 

charles-camilla-berlin
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

In 2019 Charles and Camilla stopped to greet crowds at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

meghan-harry-syndney
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Susex sailed across Sydney harbour at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018. Visiting the famous site as part of their official 16-day Autumn tour of cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, it was on this tour that Meghan and Harry announced that she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

count-countess-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

The Earl and Countess of Wessex 

Braving the British weather on May 1 2014, the Earl and Countess of Wessex travelled to Wiltshire for a visit to World Heritage site, Stonehenge.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.