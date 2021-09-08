15 surprising things you never knew about how the royals pack for tours

Travel restrictions have prevented everyone from jet-setting to their dream destinations this year – and the royal family is no exception. With no royal tours since the first coronavirus lockdown in March, travel restrictions have affected everyone from Duchess Catherine to Meghan Markle and The Queen.
We've been reminiscing about the planning and preparation that goes into organising a royal tour, including the amount of thought that goes into the luggage the royals carry. Stylists have to be mindful that the royals' clothes are appropriate for the weather, for the formality of the engagement and if possible, give a nod to the host country. Members of the royals' entourage are responsible for what luggage is taken on board, what's stored in the hold, and which suitcases go to which hotels or residences.
If anyone's mastered the art of a streamlined travel system, it's the royal family! Let's take look at some of the most ultra-organised (and colour-coded) travel photos of the royals over the years...
