Rebel Wilson and lookalike sister wow in plunging green swimsuits The actress has overhauled her health this year

Rebel Wilson made her latest swimsuit selfie a family affair as she got her little sister, Annachi, in on the beach action.

The pair wore matching green, one-peace bathing suits and posed with one hand on their hips and the other wrapped around each other.

Both Rebel, 40, and Annachi, 29, wore the scuba style swimwear from Magic Suit Swim with the front zip undone, and fans couldn't wait to tell them how great they looked.

MORE: Inside Rebel Wilson's diet and fitness secrets

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's first-ever surf lesson has to be seen to be believed

"Look at you!!! So proud of you. Smoking," wrote one, while another said: "You look amazing & confident & strong & happy (most important) Go Girl!"

The photo was taken on the white, sandy beaches of Mexico making plenty of her fans envious.

Rebel's confidence has soared since she went on a health kick for 2020.

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals stylish new look in crop top and leather leggings

SEE: Rebel Wilson stuns in tiny sheer dress - and fans react

Rebel and her sister Annachi were twinning

She has shed more than 40lbs in recent months and hopes to hit her target weight of 165lbs by the end of the year.

Annachi has remained mostly out of the spotlight until recently when she's been making more of an appearance on her famous sibling's social media pages.

READ: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her beautiful home in LA

They even worked together on a commercial shoot which Rebel teased with snapshots for her fans.

Rebel has another sister, Liberty, and a brother, Ryot too.

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in a swimsuit inside her beautiful garden in LA

Rebel with her boyfriend Jacob Busch

Liberty and Ryot competed on the Amazing Race Australia and revealed a little insight into what life was like growing up in the Wilson family home.

"There are four kids in our family and when we were growing up our mum and dad always encouraged plenty of debate, opinions and laughs around the dinner table," Liberty said. "We're all outspoken."

RELATED: Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down

Rebel wore her Halloween look with confidence

Rebel has had an amazing year having secured her first role in a non-comedic movie, launched a career as a children's book author, and found love with boyfriend, Jacob Busch too.

In addition, she's discovered a healthy new lifestyle - the results of which she's proud to display for her fans.

Go Rebel!!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.