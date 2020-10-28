Rebel Wilson looks stunning in white skinny jeans as she poses by the sea The Cats star has been on a lifestyle transformation over the past year

Rebel Wilson has been inundated with compliments following her latest Instagram photo – and we can see why!

In the picture, the Australian actress looked sensational as she posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean, dressed in a pair of white skinny jeans and a green Gucci jumper.

Rebel was captured holding onto a bottle of champagne, and wrote alongside the image: "Are we going to party next year then??"

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson takes fans along on her first-ever surf lesson

In the comments, one fan wrote: "Those pants!" while another remarked: "You look fantastic." A third added: "You're looking hot girl, all that hard work is paying off!"

Rebel previously opened up about embarking on a "year of health", revealing that she is striving to make her health her priority.

Rebel Wilson looked stunning in skinny jeans

The star has shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently just a few pounds away from achieving this.

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

She’s been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's working hard to avoid temptation.

The actress has been on a year of health

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

The Cats star looks incredible!

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer and also enjoying hikes in the hills near her home, and also goes to the gym with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The star's health kick hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans either.

During her recent Mexican break, Rebel shared a number of swimsuit photos on the beach, and followers have been full of compliments about the star's toned physique.

Rebel recently went away to Mexico with her boyfriend

In one photo, Rebel posed in the sea in a bright pink swimsuit, resulting in one fan to comment: "Arms so toned look at you!! So proud," while another wrote: "So happy to see you healthy and thriving. Love you very much."

