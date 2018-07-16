Video: From Grace Kelly to Kate Middleton: History's most iconic engagement rings We've rounded up the most dazzling diamonds

Ever since Prince Charles proposed to Lady Diana Spencer with a 12 carat blue sapphire engagement ring in 1981, the same ring that Prince William subsequently used to propose to Kate Middleton in Kenya in the autumn of 2010, the world has been obsessed with the engagement rings of the rich and famous. From Mariah Carey’s massive 3 carat rock from billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer to the 10.5 carat emerald cut diamond that Grace Kelly was given by Prince Rainier III of Monaco. HELLO! has rounded up eight of the most iconic, glamorous and impressive engagement rings. Which one is your favourite?

8 of the most iconic engagement rings