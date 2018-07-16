﻿
Engagement-Rings

Video: From Grace Kelly to Kate Middleton: History's most iconic engagement rings

We've rounded up the most dazzling diamonds

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

Ever since Prince Charles proposed to Lady Diana Spencer with a 12 carat blue sapphire engagement ring in 1981, the same ring that Prince William subsequently used to propose to Kate Middleton in Kenya in the autumn of 2010, the world has been obsessed with the engagement rings of the rich and famous. From Mariah Carey’s massive 3 carat rock from billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer to the 10.5 carat emerald cut diamond that Grace Kelly was given by Prince Rainier III of Monaco. HELLO! has rounded up eight of the most iconic, glamorous and impressive engagement rings. Which one is your favourite? 

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

8 of the most iconic engagement rings

More on:

More about weddings

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment