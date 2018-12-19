Nadiya Hussain re-marries husband in sweet ceremony – 14 years after arranged marriage This is lovely!

Nadiya Hussain has re-married her husband Abdal, 14 years after their original Islamic wedding ceremony which was arranged by her parents. Congratulations! The foodie star took to social media to share photographs of the sweet ceremony, adorably captioning her gallery: "Nothing fancy just love. No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again. #married #secondtime @swarovski @whiskdrizzle @abumdm." The snapshots show a beautiful knotted ring, a photograph of the couple signing the register, their colourful cake and selfie of the happy couple.

Nadiya and Abdal remarried in a Western ceremony

The Great British Bake-off star's fans were quick to send their best wishes to Nadiya, with one writing: "Ah that’s gorgeous congrats. Nadiya, you probably don’t realise what a wonderful role model you are," and another adding: "How beautiful, so much love right there!! Congratulations and a continued journey of so many memories to make!"

Nadiya has previously opened up about her first wedding to Abdal, admitting that she cried all day. The marriage was arranged when she was 19 years-old, after meeting him just once before – though the couple now have three children and are more in love than ever. Discussing their nuptials during her BBC One show The Chronicles of Nadiya, she revealed: "I have to say my wedding day was one of the worst days of my life. One of the unspoken rules is as a bride you have to behave submissively and look downcast."

Nadiya has been planning to tie the knot again with Abdal, since way back in 2016, when she said during her documentary: "We're married Islamically. But we've never done the proper vows here. So we're talking about making it all 'official'. It's a great excuse for a party." She also said during an appearance on This Morning in 2017: "I'll just have a good old time. I want to wear a nice dress and I want a cake that I didn't bake! I want somebody else to go to all that effort for me, and I want to wear a lovely dress that I've chosen."

