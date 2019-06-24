Meghan Markle makes quite the change to her engagement ring The engagement ring looks completely different!

All eyes were on Meghan Markle's huge diamond ring when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement back in November 2017. But two years later, it seems new mum Meghan has redesigned her gorgeous sparkler, which features two of the late Princess Diana's diamonds. During her post-baby appearances at Trooping the Colour and when she introduced baby Archie to the world, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the iconic ring's gold band has been replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band.

The before and after pictures of Meghan's engagement ring

The original band was made of gold and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty The Queen. The trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond flanked on either side by two smaller jewels. The stones were specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother's personal collection.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement. It is not known when the Duchess of Sussex made the change, but it is thought it happened during the time she was pictured without it - many fans had thought she was not wearing it because of swelling due to pregnancy.

The original band was made of gold

Meanwhile, at this year's Trooping, royal-watchers spotted a third addition to the wedding and engagement ring. HELLO! recently confirmed that in honour of their first wedding anniversary on 19 May, Prince Harry gifted his wife with a stunning new eternity ring. Meghan wore her sparkling accessory next to her Welsh gold wedding band and her three-stone diamond engagement ring. Eternity rings symbolize everlasting love and are usually given by a spouse to their wife to commemorate a milestone wedding anniversary or to celebrate the welcoming of a new child. The ring is also typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band.

