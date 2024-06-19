Harry Kane shares intimate wedding photo with bride Kate in fitted gown

Harry Kane, 30, marked his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Kate by sharing an intimate photo from their big day.

Combing through his personal wedding album, the Bayern Munich footballer selected a black and white snap of himself lifting his new bride into his arms as he kissed her on a jetty into the ocean. Harry looked dapper in a black bow tie and white blazer which perfectly coordinated with Kate's strapless wedding dress.

The fitted Ralph and Russo gown featured a sweetheart neckline, an embellished bodice and a fishtail skirt with a long train. She added sparkly heels and completed her elegant bridal look by securing her blonde hair in an intricate updo.

"5 years married to my beautiful wife @katekanex. Love you beautiful," Harry captioned the photo, which was met by an outpouring of love from fans.

Multiple wedding outfits

One detail that was not visible in Harry's latest photo was the sentimental detail Kate had added to the inside of her train. "Something blue…" Kate captioned a photo of Harry and their two daughters Ivy and Vivienne's names embroidered in neat blue writing.

She changed into a second wedding dress for the evening, complete with a V-neck and sheer detailing with delicate floral embroidery. Proudly displaying her new marital status, Kate wore hair clips that said 'Mrs Kane' from Tilly Thomas Lux.

The England football captain and the fitness instructor did another outfit change throughout their wedding weekend, which included a sporting event dubbed the Kaneland Games.

Split into Team Kate and Team Harry, the wedding party enjoyed golf, bat and ball, Frisbee and limbo – all while dressed in personalised Nike with the bride and groom's bespoke logo.

Harry and Kate's love story

© Instagram The footballer proposed in Barbados

Kate and Harry are childhood sweethearts who met at Larkswood Primary in east London. In 2017, the sports star confessed to the Evening Standard that he was pleased he met Kate at such a young age before he found fame.

"If I was single now and meeting people, you’d never know if they were with you for the right reasons. Is it the money? You’d never really know. So I’m lucky that I’ve got a childhood sweetheart," he said.

The couple welcomed their daughter Ivy months before Harry proposed in July 2017 during a holiday to Barbados. They went on to welcome Vivienne in 2018, Louis in 2020 and Henry in 2023.

The couple share four kids

Between their second and third child, the pair tied the knot in June 2019, with the Tottenham Hotspur footballer telling fans: "Finally got to marry my best friend!"

Kate similarly shared a snap of their wedding day alongside the gushing message: "I married my soul mate, one of the best days of my life! Thank you for making my dreams come true, you are perfect."

