Strictly's Janette Manrara shares gorgeous wedding photos with Aljaz Skorjanec It has been two years since the couple married

Janette Manrara was in a reflective mood on Wednesday, as she shared some never-before-seen wedding photos with fans. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, took to Instagram Stories to share a rare glimpse at the couple’s big day in 2017.

The dancers had not one, but three, wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks. Janette’s images show one of their weddings abroad, where they had a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the countryside. The bride looks stunning in an ivory strapless gown that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013.

Janette and Aljaz recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

The throwback posts comes less than a month after Janette and Aljaz marked their second wedding anniversary by sharing more images from their big day on Instagram. And while they’ve already said their vows three times, the couple admitted earlier this year that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future.

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal why they will renew their wedding vows

"We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?" Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

The couple had three wedding ceremonies

The couple also discussed starting a family together, with Janette telling us: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

GALLERY: See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' wedding dresses

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.