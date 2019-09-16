Janette Manrara shares never-before-seen wedding photos for special reason Janette is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette Manrara has delighted fans by sharing new photos from her wedding for a very special reason – her little brother’s 30th birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing pro married fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec in July 2017, and it appears her brother Alejandro played an important role in their big day.

Photos posted by the dancer show her hugging her brother on her wedding day, looking delighted as he plants a kiss on her cheek. In another photo, the siblings are on the dancefloor at her wedding reception, while a third shows them holding hands while sat on the top table.

Janette Manrara shared some more wedding photos on Instagram

"Happy birthday to the BEST little brother I could ask for! You are the brightest & most magical human being I know! Thank you for always sharing your love, your light, your magic.... just you! You are MY BEST FRIEND, & I’m forever grateful to have you always to talk to, laugh with, dance with, & see many sunrises with!" Janette wrote.

She continued: "I love you more than any words or could every express! You are a part of me in ways that I cannot explain, and although we are an ocean apart, our souls are always connected..... I miss you every single day... I love little bro.... Happy birthday! It’s a BIG one!! The BIG 3-0! Have fun and enjoy today!!"

Janette married fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017

Janette and Aljaz celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July, and had not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks. For one of the celebrations, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013.

While they’ve already said their vows three times, the couple admitted earlier this year that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

