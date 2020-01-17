Lisa Faulkner has shared the very first photo from her honeymoon with husband John Torode, and it looks like the former EastEnders star is somewhere hot! Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a snap of herself laying on a beach towel, wearing a gorgeous pair of sunnies. She added the caption: "Very happily on my honeymoon!" Lisa also wore a gorgeous red bikini and accessorised with an adorable necklace bearing the letters "L" and "J".

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shows us how to cook a perfect asparagus tart

Lisa and John's honeymoon has been a long time coming, and the pair must be thrilled to finally get some time away together. The happy couple tied the knot on 24 October surrounded by friends and family, and since then have been unable to resist sharing photos and videos with their fans on Instagram in the months that have followed.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner's baked cod dish is the hearty supper we're looking for

Lisa shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Lisa Faulkner thanks fans for their words of support after admitting she was feeling blue

Just a day after their wedding, Lisa revealed life couldn't be any better. "The happiest day of my life," she shared. "Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." She later added: "The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree. Can't stop re living the memories."

Earlier in January, Lisa shared with followers that she finds it hard being away from John – even if it's just for a few nights! When John was away filming This Morning, Lisa took to Instagram to share a lovely throwback snap of the couple, in which she opened up about "feeling blue" without her beau. "One of those days and it's only 8.39am… feeling a bit blue and missing my husband @johntorodecooks," she wrote in the caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.