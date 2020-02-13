Needle and Thread has been on our radar ever since both Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice were seen wearing dresses designed by the brand. Just a few weeks ago, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a royal reception at Buckingham palace wearing the label’s Aurora gown in red and in 2018, Princess Beatrice was photographed in London wearing a floral embroidered style. In fact, the occasionwear label launched back in 2013, but there’s a new offering that’s only just become available: kidswear.

Dragonfly dress, £250, Needle & Thread

This is good for many things. The selection features almost 20 dresses in keeping with the same whimsical aesthetic apparent in the styles that both Kate and Beatrice opted for, whilst these ones are for children aged three to ten years. If you’ve ever tried dressing a child for a special occasion (particularly weddings), you’ll know that stylish options like these are practically non-existent.

Garland dress, £150, Needle & Thread

What’s more, most styles are only available to pre-order with deliveries expected within the next two weeks. This means that while womenswear has now secured cult status and the risk of turning up in the same outfit as someone else at your next big do is pretty high, this is very unlikely to happen to your kids. Buy or pre-order now and you’re actually setting yourself up for the coveted role of trendsetter.

One more thing: with Kate already an existing fan of the brand, we’re hedging our bets that she’ll invest in a piece or two for little Princess Charlotte. If that’s not enough to convince you into parting with your cash, we don’t know what is.

Prices range from £125 to £275.

