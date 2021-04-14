Michael Jordan's unexpected gesture at $10million wedding to wife Yvette The NBA star has a heart of gold

When it comes to romance, Michael Jordan doesn't spare any expense and his wedding to model Yvette Prieto in 2013 is rumoured to have cost a whopping $10million! However, the basketball star and his wife proved their selflessness on the big day, as instead of having a wedding gift list they asked guests to donate to charity.

Weddings are usually a time where couples get showered in lavish gifts for the home, or in more recent years, monetary contributions towards honeymooning adventures have become more popular. But the former MBA star chose to divert these tokens to charity, and donations were made to the James R. Jordan Foundation. Their stunning wedding flowers were also donated to the Jupiter Medical Center.

Florida was the picturesque setting for their special day, and they tied the knot at Bethesda-by-the Sea church, which also happens to be the chosen venue for another high-profile star – Donald Trump! The former US President married Melania inside this very same place of worship.

Michael and Yvette's springtime wedding at Palm Beach was attended by an array of A-list celebrity guests including Usher and Robin Thicke, and Robin even took to the stage to perform for everyone at the reception.

The basketball pro got married at the same venue as Donald Trump

The bridal costs may have been driven up by the bride's choice of wedding dress, as Yvette walked down the aisle in a J'Aton Couture gown which was adorned with thousands of sparkling Swarovski crystals.

The reception was pretty extravagant with thousands of candles, lots of flowers and an eye-catching seven-layer wedding cake, adorned with crystals broaches and the couple's monogram.

Michael gave Yvette a huge diamond ring

Yvette also has a $1million engagement ring, comprised of a huge emerald-cut rock with three striking bands – it can’t be missed!

The basketball legend's charitable ways have since continued with him donating an impressive $2million to the not-for-profit charity Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

