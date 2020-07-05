Katie Holmes has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks, but on Friday the Hollywood star delighted fans after posting a new photo on Instagram. The stunning picture saw the mother-of-one modelling a beautiful white dress for Tove Studio, which had all the elements of a bridal gown. The actress' followers were quick to make the comparison in the comments section of the post, with one writing: "It looks like a wedding dress," while another wrote: "Wedding dress?" A third added: "This looks like a vintage wedding dress, beautiful." The beautiful photo also reminded fans of the setting in Dawson's Creek, with one writing: "This gives me major Dawson's Creek vibes," while another commented: "Reminds me of Dawson's Creek."

Over the past few months, Katie has been isolating with teenage daughter Suri Cruise, 14, in New York. The star also spent some time in Ohio, where she grew up, back in May. The actress had shared a photo of her surroundings on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on her location. One wrote: "You must be home in Ohio!" while another added: "I thought the same." A third wrote: "Is this possibly Ohio?"

During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and earlier in the month, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and recently opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March. Katie described her daughter's character traits and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said.

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

