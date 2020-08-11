Honeymoon like Twilight's Edward and Bella at this beautiful beach house from Breaking Dawn You can stay in the exact property that featured in the movie

It may be a decade since Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's love story gripped fans around the world, but Twilight fever is upon us once more with the release of Stephanie Meyer's latest installment of the Twilight saga, Midnight Sun.

Sharing Edward's perspective on his relationship with Bella – from their forbidden romance through to their marriage – it brings the series to a close some 15 years since the first Twilight book was published, and 12 years since the release of the first movie.

The property where Twilight's Edward and Bella went on honeymoon is available to rent

Still can't get enough? Now you can even honeymoon just like Edward and Bella in the spectacular house where the movie was filmed. The pair stayed on the fictional 'isle of Esme' for their honeymoon, but filming actually took place in an idyllic beachfront location in Paraty, Brazil.

While the UK government has currently advised against all but essential travel to Brazil during the coronavirus pandemic, you won't want to waste any time in booking this beautiful beach house once travel restrictions are lifted.

The six-bedroom property is in Paraty, Brazil

Accessible exclusively by boat or helicopter, you'll feel just like Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as you arrive at the house, which has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and offers complete privacy thanks to its location nestled between two small hills in a secluded bay.

It has a natural design that helps to bring the outside in, with palm and banana trees planted in planters set into the floor, and features skylights in the ceilings to offer an unspoiled view of the starry skies above.

The property is available for bookings on HomeAway

But the highlight has to be the huge wooden deck at the front of the property, which boasts incredible sea views, and has several outdoor seating areas for guests to make use of.

Keen to book? The exclusive retreat is available on HomeAway for a minimum stay of three nights at £2,464 per night.

