Look back at new Britain's Got Talent judge Ashley Banjo's beautiful wedding

Ashley Banjo is the newest face on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel as he stands in for Simon Cowell while he recovers from a broken back. The Diversity star will know exactly what the contestants are going through having won the show with his dance troupe back in 2009.

The 31-year-old has been supported through his entire journey – from hopeful contestant to BGT judge – by his wife Francesca Abbott, who he married in July 2015. The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together, and Ashley reflected on just how much they have experienced together as he shared a photo of himself and his wife with their two young children, Rose and Micah.

Ashley Banjo shared this photo to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary

"It's been 15 years and 5 years married @francescabanjo… Look what we made. Happy anniversary," he wrote on Instagram.

How did Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott meet?

Ashley and Francesca started dating when they were teenagers, after bonding over their shared love of dance. The Dancing on Ice judge previously revealed that he took Francesca to the Science Museum for their first date in 2005, writing on Instagram: "14 years ago I couldn't drive, so I took this girl on a date to the science museum to try and make her laugh and impress her with how much I knew about the nerdiest subjects possible instead."

When did Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott get married?

Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott married on 4 July 2015

Ashley and Francesca married in London on 4 July 2015. Photos shared by the dancer have offered a look at their big day, showing the groom wearing a pale grey three-piece suit with a peach tie and pocket square, while his bride looked beautiful in a figure-hugging lace gown with three-quarter length sleeves.

The couple's wedding photos show the newlyweds posing with iconic landmarks such as Big Ben in the background.

Which celebrities attended Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott's wedding?

The couple married in central London

Of course, Ashley's fellow Diversity dancers, including his brother Jordan Banjo and close friend Perri Kiely were all a part of his big day.

