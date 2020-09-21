Sylvie Meis proves you can still have your dream wedding amid coronavirus The TV presenter is often described as the Dutch Victoria Beckham

While weddings are among the many things that have been changed significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sylvie Meis proved it is still possible to have your dream nuptials despite the restrictions.

The TV presenter – who has been described as the Dutch Victoria Beckham – married artist Niclas Castello in a lavish ceremony in Florence at the weekend, and photos captured from their big day are stunning.

The couple married at Villa Cora in Florence, with their closest friends and family in attendance. Sylvie was escorted down a white carpeted aisle outside the villa by her teenage son Damian Van Der Vaar, before saying 'I Do' in front of a beautiful floral archway.

The 42-year-old turned to bridal designer Galia Lahav (a favourite of everyone from Beyonce to Michelle Keegan) to design her jaw-dropping wedding dress. It featured a lace corseted top with a sweetheart neckline, a slim-fitting skirt with a thigh-high split, and what appears to be a removable full-skirt with a train over the top.

Sylvie accessorised the gown with white strappy heels and a tulle veil, with her hair tied up into a beautiful bun.

Sylvie Meis married Niclas Castello in Florence

"We did it," Sylvie captioned a wedding photo shared on Instagram on Monday morning. She was soon congratulated by friends including Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, who wrote: "Congratulations. All the best."

Posting ahead of the wedding, Sylvie wrote: "Never been so ready to say YES. Will post again after the weekend… want to be in the moment when I marry my big love and enjoy and absorb every single second!"

The TV presenter was escorted down the aisle by her son Damian

Sylvie was previously married to Tottenham Hotspur footballer Rafael van der Vaart from 2005 to 2013. The TV personality, who presented the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, met artist Niclas at the wedding of mutual friends in June 2019 and they were engaged by October.

