Frankie Bridge shares unseen snap of gorgeous wedding dress

The 'Post a picture of…' Instagram trend has allowed us to see a lot more from celebrity camera rolls – and Frankie Bridge was one of the stars to share an unseen wedding photo when she joined in the fun.

The Saturdays singer posted a never-before-seen photograph of her at her wedding dress fitting, prior to her wedding to footballer Wayne Bridge.

Alongside the photograph, Frankie admitted that she felt "so self-conscious" while wedding dress shopping because "all sample sizes were too small". Instead, her bridal designer Angelina hand made her wedding dress – and the bride looked utterly stunning.

Frankie Bridge unearthed a stunning wedding photograph

Frankie credits her wedding dress designer for helping her to feel confident again in time for the big day.

The bride looked incredible on the day

Her strapless gown featured a sweetheart neckline and lace appliqué down the front of the bodice. The fishtail cut complemented Frankie's gorgeous figure and gave her a short train to swish down the aisle.

The hit-maker kept her hair in her signature cropped style and on the day wore a simple veil and drop earrings to finish off her bridal look.

The couple got engaged in 2013 and married the following year

Frankie and Wayne tied the knot at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire back in 2014 and celebrity guests included the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Rochelle's daughter Alaia-Mai and Una's daughter Aoife Belle even walked down the aisle as flower girls.

The picturesque country estate provided the most stunning backdrop, and the couple have since shared a few images from their special day.

