Joel Kinnaman's engagement ring for Kelly Gale is MESMERISING Victoria Secret model Kelly Gale showed off her engagement ring on Instagram

Joel Kinnaman and Victoria Secret model Kelly Gale have announced their happy engagement news with a series of romantic photographs from the proposal. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 when they attended Coachella together, and they have been inseparable since.

Although her beautiful engagement ring could be seen from the proposal images, Kelly was keen to give fans a closer look at her dazzling ring. As the model took to Instagram Stories to begin a game of 'true or false' with her followers, she subtly held up a cup of tea in the perfect position for everyone to admire her jaw-dropping sparkler.

The ring features a very large brilliant-cut diamond and the band appears to have pavé diamonds on it, to further add to the sparkle – no wonder the model was happy to show it off!

Kelly Gale has a sparkling engagement ring

To share the joyus news, Joel shared a candid snap of him crouched down presenting an engagement ring to Victoria Secret model Kelly. It appears to be taken from a hidden camera, positioned in the grass, in order to clock the star's true reaction.

Joel jokingly captioned the picture: "She said no. Jus kidding..." The image has already received over 100,000 likes on Instagram and Joel's ex-partner Olivia Munn was one of the first to share her congratulations with a series of 100 per cent emojis.

Joel Kinnaman proposed with the most stunning backdrop

His new fiancée Kelly chose to share the news with her own following on Instagram. The star posted two super-sweet images kissing Joel with a stunning ocean backdrop. The model captioned her shots: "Yours forever," and included a simple love heart emoji.

The couple have been dating since 2019

She also then reposted Joel's photograph, declaring it as the "most beautiful moment," when he popped the question.

