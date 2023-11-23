Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals major change that will happen after marrying Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are still in the midst of planning their upcoming wedding and in the latest episode of her podcast, The Overshare, Gemma opened up about whether she planned to take the dancer's surname.

Speaking with dating coach Abi Blears, the former Emmerdale star said: "He [Gorka] just says 'I would love the fact that we've all got the same name. It's a family unit' where I see the fact that we've had two babies is more of a commitment than just me having his name." The mum-of-two also said her feelings towards her fiance wouldn't change once they tie the knot.

"In my case, we will get married, but it won't change how I feel for him," she explained. "I love him so much anyway, whereas he sees it as I'm going to love her so much more. And I think how can you love me more? I mean, nothing's going to change other than we will have the same name. But it's so much more significant for him."

On her podcast, Gemma also opened up about one of the first disagreements she had with Gorka when they moved in together, with the professional dancer objecting to the star's dogs sleeping on the bed.

Thankfully, he was won over very quickly, with Gemma saying: "Within literally, I'd say two, three days, he was loving it." The star said her two dogs, Norman and Ollie, were now too big to sleep with the couple, but they usually rest on her side of the bed by Thiago's cot.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Thiago back in July, and last month, the actress opened up about the "challenging" change to her home life after having her baby boy.

In a pared-down video, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant posted a clip of herself enjoying some morning sunshine with Norman. In her caption, meanwhile, the mother-of-two penned a lengthy message which in part read: "A moment of chill after yesterday's workout.

"It was hard, but my core is slowly starting to repair and my fitness is returning. I work better with the tough love approach in my training, and I know that If I want to feel and see changes, I have to make them! No one else will do it for me."

Hinting at her sometimes-hectic morning routine, she shared: "If you're lucky enough to have a gym or workout space at home it makes getting in the gym easier. Same way if you live walking distance to the kids school it makes getting there easier."

It doesn't make the chaos or getting them ready any easier, the same way having the gym doesn't make the actual workout easier. You still have to do the work. You still have to put in the effort to actually do the workout."

She finished by adding: "When I worked on Casualty, I lived in a hotel in Cardiff with a shocking gym, so I used to take my portable DVD down & do the insanity workouts in my room before my call time in makeup. Everything now is more challenging with two young children."

