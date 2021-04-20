Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring has been designed to perfection The couple tied the knot in Edinburgh

Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall in July 2011 in a beautiful Scottish ceremony after rugby star Mike proposed in 2010 with the most magical engagement ring, that is both pretty and practical.

The royal couple now have three children together, Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and their newest arrival, Lucas Philip, who was dramatically born at their home of Gatcombe Park.

The stunning ring features a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds. It was designed by long-term partner Mike, and it is thought that the low-sitting diamond was selected because of Zara's keen sporting career, meaning that she wouldn't need to remove her precious gem while competing in equestrian events.

HELLO! Online have obtained an exclusive quote from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, and he puts the ring's value at around £140,000 (approximately $200,000).

He said: "Zara's ring is a beautiful mix of old-world tradition with a twist of modern design. Going with the round diamond and adding a split shank setting was a great way to add a touch of modern style to a royal engagement ring.

Zara Tindall's dazzling engagement ring features a round diamond

"I would estimate the ring to be a 5 carat+ diamond and the value to be north of $200,000. That said, being worn by the granddaughter of the Queen can make this ring priceless."

Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh was the chosen venue for their special day, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, the bride's mother Princess Anne.

The couple got engaged in 2010

On the day, Zara paired her Stewart Parvin dress with a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Princess Anne.

In July, the couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary and in an interview with The Times, the sports star publicly spoke of his love for his wife. He said: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change." How sweet!

