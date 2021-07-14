Lady Sarah Chatto twins with bridesmaid Zara Tindall in stunning wedding photos

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto chose unconventional bridesmaid dresses at her wedding to her husband Daniel Chatto on 14 July 1994.

Instead of the bridal party sporting frocks that followed the bright pink colour scheme, Sarah's bridesmaids wore white dresses that were a very similar shape and style to her own wedding dress – and they were made by the same designer.

The royal and the former actor, who are celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary, shunned a lavish royal wedding in favour of a low-key service at St Stephen's Walbrook church in July 1994. For her nuptials, the Queen's niece wore a stunning Jasper Conran gown with long sleeves, a square neckline and a corset-style ruched bodice.

Sarah had three bridesmaids: her half-sister, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, her cousin, Zara Tindall (then Phillips), and a family friend, Tara Noble-Singh.

Photos of the bridal party helping the bride out of the car shared a better look at the striking similarities between the dresses since they also featured long sleeves, full skirts and a corset bodice that laced up at the back. However, the key difference was the round neckline and fresh pink flowers in their hair.

The royal wore a Jasper Conran corset-style wedding dress

Meanwhile, Sarah finished off her bridal look by securing her veil with the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches. She accessorised with statement pearl and diamond earrings that she borrowed from her mother Princess Margaret, and she later inherited them after her death.

Lady Sarah with her three bridesmaids Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, Zara Tindall and Tara Noble-Singh

Makeup-wise, she opted for a natural look put together by Mary Greenwell, who has also worked with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle. The makeup artist shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Sarah on her big day to mark her 57th birthday.

The snap, showing the bride having her hair and makeup touched up, was posted on Instagram with the caption: "Better late than never. I love this photo of Sarah taken by her father Lord Snowden taken on her wedding day, but this is to wish her a belated very happy birthday."

Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel share two sons, Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

