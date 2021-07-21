Clara Paget's stunning wedding was mighty like Princess Beatrice's The model got married on 17 July

Model Clara Paget broke the exciting news that she has wed her partner Oscar Tuttiett with a heartfelt post on social media.

A series of photos on Instagram shared a peek inside their intimate celebrations, which actually took place on 17 July 2021– which was exactly one year on from Princess Beatrice's surprise nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

"No idea where to begin...how do I say that was the best day of my life and you make me the happiest girl in the world without being cliche? You do. I am. I love you @oscartuttiett 17.07.21 [photos] @emiliewhitephotography," Clara wrote.

The photos were met by sweet messages from her friends and fans. Clara Amfo wrote: "LOVELY, congrats!", while Daisy Lowe added: "Absolute magic! Congratulations angels".

And the similarities with the royal wedding don't end there! Much like Beatrice's photos outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, Clara's wedding venue was decorated with a stunning green, white and pale pink flower arch that was visible as the couple posed for pictures after the ceremony.

The model's big day took place exactly one year after the royal's. Photos: Emilie White

The Fast & Furious 6 star looked beautiful in a white wedding dress with a square neckline, puff sleeves and a fishtail silhouette. She finished off her bridal look with a floor-length veil and a delicate necklace, wearing her long blonde hair down in loose waves.

Royal fans may have spotted that the Marquess of Anglesey’s daughter's look is reminiscent of Princess Beatrice, who also wore her hair down and wore a puff-sleeve wedding dress that was borrowed from her grandmother, the Queen.

Princess Beatrice with her puff-sleeve wedding dress

The elegant square-neck gown was made of ivory peau de soie taffeta and featured geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantés over the bodice, waist and hips.

Sir Norman Hartnell’s original design was altered for Princess Beatrice under the direction of the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

The Royal Collection Trust said: "Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design. Each alteration made to the dress is reversible."

