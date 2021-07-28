Kitty Spencer's sweet words to mum Victoria after lavish Italian wedding Kitty married Matthew Lewis over the weekend

A lot has been said about Kitty Spencer's parents, Victoria Aitken and Charles Spencer, following her wedding to Matthew Lewis, who is 32 years her senior.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the father of the bride and his wife, Karen, missed out on the celebrations after Kitty was pictured walking down the aisle alongside her two brothers, Louis Spencer and Samuel Aitken.

Kitty's mother, Victoria, wasn't initially seen in any of the photos that surfaced during the three-day nuptials, either, prompting many to believe that she had also missed her daughter's big day.

But those rumours were soon put to rest by Kitty's sister Eliza, who posted a few pictures of their mother on Monday morning.

Kitty shared a picture of her mother Victoria in Rome

Hours later, Kitty herself reposted one of the photos on her Instagram Stories. "Mummy in Rome for our wedding," she wrote alongside a red heart.

The bride remained silent on social media until Monday morning, when she shared a stunning picture of herself in her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life. There are no words that could ever express my gratitude @dolcegabbana. #AltaModa #DGFattoAMano," she captioned the stunning photo.

Kitty wore five Dolce & Gabbana dresses throughout the weekend

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared a picture from her last wedding dress fitting, giving her followers a glimpse at the process.

"Our final fitting in Milan. Our fittings were filled with laughter, many happy tears, pure joy and unbridled passion. What beauty you created @dolcegabbana. I love you and thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote alongside three black and white pictures.