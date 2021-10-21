Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding choirmaster shares inside details of royal nuptials The royals had the Kingdom Choir perform at their wedding

Royal fans have been studying every detail of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding since they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

But what if we told you there were more behind-the-scenes details that have been released by the royal couple's choirmaster who led the gospel singers at their wedding? Karen Gibson, the founder and director of the Kingdom Choir, revealed: "I'm never going to forget that day" and described Meghan as "angelic" as she reminisced about the nuptials.

"I’m never going to forget that day, it started with the police escorting the choir as we travelled by coach," said Karen, who was awarded an MBE by Princess Anne for services to music.

"The weather was beautiful, the choir were giddy with excitement as we waited in the church for Meghan to come in – I remember the hubbub in the air. And I remember Meghan herself coming in looking absolutely angelic."

Kingdom Choir performed at the royal wedding

She added that Prince Harry was later in touch to congratulate her on her MBE: "We did hear from the master of the wedding a lovely thank you note (after the service) and when I was awarded the MBE last year, Harry wrote me a lovely congratulatory letter – I was really surprised."

During Harry and Meghan's big day, the choir sang a special arrangement of Ben E King's song Stand By Me and the gospel classic Amen/This Little Light Of Mine by Etta James.

Karen said that performing at such a huge event "changed my life" and catapulted the choir into the spotlight.

The couple got married in 2018

In December 2020, the Duke and Duchess revealed why they wanted the Etta James song playing as they left the chapel on their Spotify podcast series, Archewell Audio.

According to Harry, the couple chose the track as a reference to "the power we each have within us to make this world a better place".

The Duke described it as "a song that means so much to us", while the Duchess added: "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together." She went on to quote Martin Luther King: "Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…'"

