Prince William's cheeky reaction to his and Kate Middleton's royal wedding highlight The Cambridges have been married for ten years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wowed on the green carpet at Sunday's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace. But did you spot the sweet nod to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding?

At the start of the programme, which aired on the BBC, the Duke delivered the opening remarks in a pre-recorded segment from the London Eye.

William said: "It's been two decades since the London Eye opened on the eve of the millennium. The future was in our hands."

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare PDA in sweet behind-the-scenes photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William's cheeky reaction to royal wedding highlight

A TV set then showed highlights from the past two decades, including President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 and of course, William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011.

As footage of the newlyweds waving to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony appeared, the Duke couldn't help but flash a cheeky grin and raise his eyebrows.

The Cambridges celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary in April, with Kensington Palace sharing gorgeous new portraits of the couple, along with a home family video of them playing with their three children in Norfolk.

Since tying the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, William and Kate have welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte two years later and Prince Louis in 2018.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton host postponed reception to mark Princess Diana's statue

MORE: Mary Berry praises Kate Middleton's 'remarkable' skills as she's awarded damehood

William and Kate married in 2011

And the royal couple appeared more in love than ever as they shared some intimate behind-the-scenes photos from the Earthshot Prize Awards, including one of the Duchess putting her arm around her husband affectionately as they greeted guests at the reception.

William and Kate wowed at the bash, with the Duke wearing a repeat green velvet blazer from Reiss, and the Duchess stepping out in a lilac Alexander McQueen gown, first seen in 2011.

Among the five winners at the Earthshot Prize Awards were projects restoring coral reefs, redistributing unwanted food to the disadvantaged and a project battling the issues contributing to air pollution in India.

Each winner will receive £1 million to develop their projects that combat climate change and help protect the environment.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.